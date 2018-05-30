White House Press Secretary: Trump’s Roseanne Tweet About ‘Media Bias’

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that President Trump’s criticism of Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger following the cancellation of “Roseanne” was “simply pointing out the bias” and “pointing to the hypocrisy in the media.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump, in his first comments on the demise of the show and star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet, wrote that “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

It was not immediately clear what comments Trump was referring to that were spoken on ABC.

But Sanders, reading from written remarks, told reporters, “Where was Bob Iger’s apology to the White House staff for Jemele Hill calling the president and anyone associated with him a white supremacist? To Christians around the world for Joy Behar calling Christianity a ‘mental illness’? Where was the apology for Kathy Griffin for going on a profane rant against the president on ‘The View’ after a photo showed her holding President Trump’s decapitated head? And where was the apology from Bob Iger for hiring Keith Olbermann, after his numerous expletive laced tweets attacking the president as a Nazi, and even expanding Olbermann’s role after that attack against the president’s family.”

“This is a double standard the president is speaking about. No one is defending her comments. They are inappropriate, but that is the point that he was making.”

Meanwhile, Roseanne continued to defend herself on Wednesday, writing on Twitter, “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

