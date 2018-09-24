You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Exiting Job (Report)

Brent Lang

Rod Rosenstein out
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock

Rod Rosenstein is expected to leave his job as deputy attorney general, according to multiple reports. He is currently en route to the White House.

It is unclear if Rosenstein is being fired or is resigning, but the move comes days after an explosive report in the New York Times claimed that the Justice Department official discussed wearing a wire to tape President Donald Trump. He also reportedly raised the possibility of invoking the 25th amendment, which would remove the president from office on the grounds of mental incapacity.

Rosenstein’s ouster could imperil Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. He was supervising the probe after Attorney General Jeff Sessions had to recuse himself because of his involvement in the campaign. Solicitor general Noel Francisco will reportedly oversee the investigation in Rosenstein’s absence.

CNN and Politico both report that Rosenstein expects to be fired, and the Times reports that Rosenstein told a friend he was thinking of resigning. Rosenstein had denied making comments about wearing a wire or working to remove Trump from office. Other outlets have reported that the remarks were made in jest. He was reportedly angry that a memo he wrote about James Comey was cited as grounds for firing the FBI director.

Rosenstein, a Republican, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on April 25, 2017. He previously had a seat on the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit and served as the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

