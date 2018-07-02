Listen: Renee Fleming on ‘A Capitol Fourth’ and the Legacy of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

WASHINGTON — Renee Fleming, currently starring in the Broadway revival of “Carousel,” will perform one of the classics from the show, “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” during PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth” on Wednesday night.

In the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, Fleming plays Nettie Fowler, and sings the song to comfort and console her cousin Julie, whose husband has just taken his own life.

But over the years, the song has become an American standard, often sung at major national events. “The words are about resiliency and hope,” Fleming tells Variety’s PopPolitics on SiriusXM, in a special Independence Day show.

Fleming also sang “You’ll Never Walk Alone” in 2002 at the event marking the first anniversary of 9/11 and later in 2009 at an inaugural concert for Barack Obama.

At the Capitol Fourth concert, she will be paying tribute to men and women in uniform.

The concert, hosted by John Stamos, also will feature the Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, Chita Rivera, Luke Combs, and CeCe Winans, among others.

“I would love for viewers to remember all that we have in common, all that we share and the traditions that keep us together, and also who we are as Americans, what our values are,” Fleming says of the event, which is on the grounds of the Capitol but purposefully apolitical. “I’m all for building bridges at this point. I think it’s time.”

Related PopPolitics: Robert and Michelle King on How 'The Good Fight' Will Again Reflect the Trump Era (Listen) PopPolitics: Rob Reiner on Where Media Went Wrong on Iraq -- and Then With Trump (Listen)

Listen below:

Trump’s Late Night Lash Out

President Donald Trump went after Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel last week, attacking them during a rally in which he called them unfunny.

Dave Berg, the former producer of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” says that while it was unusual for a president to turn his attention to late-night, the shows are relentless on the current occupant of the White House in a way that is different from the era of Leno and Carson. “They are basically preaching for one political point of view, and when you are doing identity politics, you have left the world of comedy,” he says.

Listen below:



‘Leave No Trace’: Disconnect in a Connected World

Ben Foster talks about the new movie “Leave No Trace,” in which he plays a military veteran who has chosen to live in an urban wilderness park along with his 13-year-old daughter, but struggles to live that solitary life. Foster says that the movie says a lot about alienation in a world of constant connection.

Listen below:

‘Recovery Boys’: The Other Side of the Opioid Crisis

Elaine McMillion Sheldon’s “Heroin(e),” about a group of women trying to address the opioid crisis in their West Virginia community, won an Oscar nomination this year. Her next project, Netflix’s “Recovery Boys,” traces the stories of a group of young male addicts struggling to recover in a program called Jacob’s Ladder. The movie shows how challenging it is to stay sober. She talks about the making of the project, along with the founder of Jacob’s Ladder, Kevin Blankenship, along with a counselor, Joey and two of those who are in recovery, Ryan and Rush.

Listen below:

PopPolitics, hosted by Variety’s Ted Johnson, airs from 2-3 p.m. E.T./11-noon P.T. on SiriusXM’s political channel POTUS. It also is available on demand.