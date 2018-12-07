Prosecutors Call for ‘Substantial Term’ in Prison for Michael Cohen

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said that Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, should face a “substantial term” of imprisonment with some credit for working with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
In a separate sentencing filing, Mueller said that Cohen “has gone to significant lengths” to assist in the investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russian government sources in 2016.
“The information he has provided has been credible and consistent with other evidence obtained” in the special counsel’s investigation, Mueller said.
Cohen plead guilty on Nov. 29 to making false statements to Congress about his attempts to secure a deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.
The New York prosecutors’ sentencing recommendations, however, are for a series of other charges that Cohen plead guilty to in August. The charges include tax and fraud claims, as well as those related to payments that Cohen made as a hush money to Stormy Daniels and Karen Mcdougall. They claim to have had sexual relations with Trump. When he plead guilty in August, Cohen said that he made the payments at the direction of Trump.
Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced on all of the charges on Dec. 12.
The New York prosecutors acknowledged Cohen’s cooperation with Mueller’s team, but said that Cohen still “repeatedly declined to provide full information about the scope of any additional criminal conduct in which he may have engaged or had knowledge.” They are seeking a sentence that is a “modest variance” on the sentencing guidelines. The range is between 41 to 63 months, or almost four to five years.
“While Cohen’s provision of information to the SCO merits credit, his description of his actions as arising solely from some ‘personal resolve’ – as opposed to arising from the pendency of criminal charges and the desire for leniency – ignores that Cohen first reached out to meet with the SCO at a time when he knew he was under imminent threat of indictment in this District,” the New York prosecutors said. “As such, any suggestion by Cohen that his meetings with law enforcement reflect a selfless and unprompted about-face are overstated.”
The office did say that Cohen was assessed to be “forthright and credible, and the information he provided was largely consistent with other evidence gathered.”
“Had Cohen actually cooperated, it could have been fruitful: He did provide what could have been useful information about matters relating to ongoing investigations being carried out by this Office,” the prosecutors said. “But as Cohen partially acknowledges, it was his decision not to pursue full cooperation, and his professed willingness to continue to provide information at some later unspecified time is of limited value to this Office, both because he is under no obligation to do so, and because the Office’s inability to fully vet his criminal history and reliability impact his utility as a witness.”
