President Trump, Kim Jong-un to Sign Agreement Pledging to Continue Talks

Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un. North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump look out from a balcony at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island in SingaporeTrump Kim Summit, Singapore, Singapore - 12 Jun 2018
CREDIT: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In a twist worthy of reality television, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un concluded an historic personal meeting in Singapore on Tuesday with an unscheduled signing.

Trump, in a post lunch walk with Kim around the grounds of the Capella Hotel, told reporters they were “heading for a signing.” He also added that talks had gone “better than anybody could have expected”.

Citing unnamed US officials, CNN reported that the two leaders will sign an agreement acknowledging the progress of the summit and pledge to keep momentum going.

President Trump and the North Korean leader looked relaxed after the working lunch, with the US President showing his armoured limousine, “The Beast,” to Kim at the end of their post lunch walk.

Prior to the Singapore summit, President Trump had stressed the importance of first impressions at the meeting.

“I think I’ll know very quickly whether or not something good is going to happen. I also think I’ll know whether it will happen fast,” he said at the G7 summit.

Kim is scheduled to leave Singapore on Thursday afternoon, with President Trump leaving in the evening, after a planned media conference.

