Trump Takes Aim at Michael Cohen After Guilty Plea

President Donald Trump took a jab at his former longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen after Cohen pleaded guilty to eight criminal counts in federal court on Tuesday.

“If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen!” the president tweeted on Wednesday morning.

If anyone is looking for a good lawyer, I would strongly suggest that you don’t retain the services of Michael Cohen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018

This was the first time Trump addressed Cohen’s plea. Among his multiple criminal accounts include tax evasion, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations related to payments made to women who claim to have affairs with the president. Two of the counts relate directly to Trump, as Cohen admitted to making payments to two women “in coordination and at the direction of a candidate for federal office.” He did not directly name Trump, though he said the payments were made to influence the outcome of the election. Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal claimed to have affairs with Trump in 2006.

Cohen’s plea agreement includes a hefty fine, along with possibly facing four to five years in prison. It did not include cooperation with prosecutors.