Trump Lashes Out at 'Rigged' Google for 'Controlling' Its Search Results

Ted Johnson

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he answers questions during a news conference before departing the NATO Summit in Brussels, BelgiumTrump NATO Summit, Brussels, Belgium - 12 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump lashed out at Google and other internet firms in an early morning pair of tweets, calling them “rigged” in the way that they rank news about his presidency.

He even suggested that the alleged practice was “illegal,” and that it was a “very serious situation — will be addressed.”

Google search results for “Trump News” shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media. In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of…

He added, “….results on “Trump News” are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” The tweets were sent at 5:24 a.m. and 5:34 a.m.

This was just the latest example of Trump making the case that social media and internet companies are biased against conservative voices, but there is little if no evidence that it is systematic. Trump appeared to have been referred to anecdotal accounts and individual cases, and was echoing a complaint that lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have been making for some time.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg are expected to testify on Capitol Hill on Sept. 5, when the issue is expected to be raised by GOP lawmakers. Google also is expected to send a senior executive.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

