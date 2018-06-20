Peter Fonda Apologizes for ‘Vulgar’ Trump Tweet

WASHINGTON — Peter Fonda has apologized for what he says was a “vulgar” tweet that attacked the administration over the family separation policy.

First Lady Melania Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed that the Secret Service had been contacted about Fonda’s tweet.

“I tweeted something highly inappropriate and vulgar about the president and his family in response to the devastating images I was seeing on television,” Fonda said in a statement. “Like many Americans, I am very impassioned and distraught over the situation with children separated at the border, but I went way too far. It was wrong and I should not have done it. I immediately regretted it sincerely apologize to the family for what I said and any hurt my words have caused.”

In all caps, Fonda tweeted that “We should rip Barron Trump from his mother’s arms and put him in a cage with pedophiles and see if his mother will stand up against the giant ass—- she is married to.” He then deleted it.

Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that ends the family separation policy, reversing a position he took earlier in the week that stopping the practice would take congressional action. Outrage over the policy grew over the weekend and in recent days, and even some Republicans called for the White House to end it.