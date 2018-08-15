You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Republicans Try to Tie Jon Tester to Pearl Jam Poster Featuring Trump’s Dead Body

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Jon Tester
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) in one of this year’s most contentious Senate races are trying to tie his campaign to a Pearl Jam poster. It features an image President Trump’s dead body, and was used in the promotion of an Aug. 13 concert that helped raise money for Tester’s campaign.

“In the image, Tester flies gleefully overhead – smiling at Trump’s demise — aboard a green tractor as smoke billows from the White House spelling out the word, ‘vote,'” Calvin Moore, a spokesman for the National Republican Senate Committee, said in a post on the NRSC website. The committee featured several images of the poster, and Matt Rosendale, Tester’s Republican opponent, called the poster “disgusting and reprehensible.”

Pearl Jam tweeted out an image of the poster the day after the concert.

Tester’s campaign did not immediately return a request for comment from Variety, but a spokesman told The Washington Post that they did not have input on the poster’s design.

“We never saw the poster before the show, and we don’t like it,” spokesman Chris Meagher said. “And we don’t condone violence of any kind. Period.”

The concert, called Rock2Vote, was independent of the campaign, but Tester’s team purchased tickets and tied it to a separate event, a reception the night before with the senator and Pearl Jam’s Jeff Ament, according to the Post. Ament and Bobby Brown designed the artwork, according to Pearl Jam.

Related

Republicans have been trying to tie some of the controversial and outrageous comments celebrities have made about Trump to Democrats. The Republican National Committee this summer released a video, called “The Left in 2018: Unhinged,” featuring comments from Madonna and an image of Kathy Griffin holding a fake Trump severed head.

Tester’s race is among the Republican pickup targets this year, as he is one of 10 Democrats from states that Trump won in 2016. Trump has endorsed Rosendale, something that he has played up in campaign materials.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Politics

  • Jon Tester

    Republicans Try to Tie Jon Tester to Pearl Jam Poster Featuring Trump's Dead Body

    WASHINGTON — Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) in one of this year’s most contentious Senate races are trying to tie his campaign to a Pearl Jam poster. It features an image President Trump’s dead body, and was used in the promotion of an Aug. 13 concert that helped raise money for Tester’s […]

  • Omarosa book

    Omarosa's New Book: 7 Most Contentious Claims About Team Trump

    WASHINGTON — Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) in one of this year’s most contentious Senate races are trying to tie his campaign to a Pearl Jam poster. It features an image President Trump’s dead body, and was used in the promotion of an Aug. 13 concert that helped raise money for Tester’s […]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Blames Media for Spurring Trump's Attacks on Omarosa

    WASHINGTON — Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) in one of this year’s most contentious Senate races are trying to tie his campaign to a Pearl Jam poster. It features an image President Trump’s dead body, and was used in the promotion of an Aug. 13 concert that helped raise money for Tester’s […]

  • Trump Omarosa

    Trump Campaign Makes Legal Claim Against Omarosa Manigault Newman

    WASHINGTON — Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) in one of this year’s most contentious Senate races are trying to tie his campaign to a Pearl Jam poster. It features an image President Trump’s dead body, and was used in the promotion of an Aug. 13 concert that helped raise money for Tester’s […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    American Cable Association Urges Appeals Court to Reverse AT&T Antitrust Decision

    WASHINGTON — Republicans seeking to unseat Sen. Jon Tester (D-Montana) in one of this year’s most contentious Senate races are trying to tie his campaign to a Pearl Jam poster. It features an image President Trump’s dead body, and was used in the promotion of an Aug. 13 concert that helped raise money for Tester’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad