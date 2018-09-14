Paul Manafort Expected to Enter Guilty Pleas on Remaining Charges in Mueller Probe

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Paul Manafort
CREDIT: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, was expected to entry a guilty plea as part of an agreement with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team, fending off a second trial over his lobbying activity on behalf of foreign governments.

Mueller filed superseding criminal information in U.S. District Court in Washington, an indication that Manafort will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and one count of witness tampering. He will also forfeit assets.

What is unclear is whether he will cooperate with prosecutors as they investigate Russian interference in the 2016 election, and potential collusion by members of Trump’s campaign.

Manafort last month was found guilty of eight of 18 counts, including charges of fraud, by a federal jury in Virginia.

More to come.

