Former Trump Campaign Chief Paul Manafort Found Guilty of Eight Counts in Fraud Case

WASHINGTON — Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, was found guilty on eight of 18 counts in his federal trial over fraud charges.

The jury in the Alexandria, Va., trial was unable to reach a unanimous verdict on 10 other charges, and the judge declared a mistrial on those counts.

The case involved Manafort’s political consulting business and work he did on behalf of a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

Manafort was found guilty on five tax fraud charges, two counts of bank fraud, and one charge of hiding foreign bank accounts. He still faces a trial next month in Washington on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent.

His attorney told reporters afterward that Manafort was “evaluating all of his options at this point.”

The jury’s verdict, after four days of deliberation, came in just as Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, was entering a guilty plea on multiple charges, including tax evasion and campaign finance violations, in a federal courthouse in New York.

Manafort served as Trump’s campaign chairman during the remaining weeks of the presidential primaries and during the summer Republican National Convention.