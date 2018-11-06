You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oprah Winfrey Decries Racist Robocalls Made in Her Name in Georgia Governor's Race

Ted Johnson

Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey responded to reports that racist robocalls were being sent in her name just days after she campaigned for Georgia candidate Stacey Abrams, seeking to become the country’s first African-American female governor.

“I heard people were making racist robocalls in my name against Stacey Abrams, who I am one hundred percent for, in Georgia,” Winfrey said in an Instagram post. “I just want to say: Jesus don’t like ugly, and we know what to do about that. Vote.”

View this post on Instagram

The antidote to Hate… VOTE your love!

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

The robocall features a voice who claims to be “magical negro” Oprah Winfrey “asking you to make my fellow Negress Stacey Abrams the governor of Georgia.” It also features other racist slurs and antisemitic remarks. A voice then claims that the call was paid for by TheRoadtoPower.com, a white supremacist group.

Brian Kemp, Abrams’ opponent, has condemned the robocalls.

Winfrey campaigned with Abrams last week and canvassed for the candidate. Winfrey also noted the toxic nature of political discourse, telling an audience at one event, “When you turn on the TV, there’s so much noise and crazy talk.”

She also urged people to vote in Tuesday’s midterms, saying that “wherever you are in this state, in this country, you are dishonoring your family. You are disrespecting and disregarding their legacy, their suffering and their dreams when you don’t vote.”

