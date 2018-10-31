You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Oprah Winfrey to Campaign With Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Oprah Winfrey
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock

Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia.

Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity.

“On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams for two town hall conversations to discuss the critical issues at stake in this year’s election,” the campaign said in a statement. “Oprah will share why she believes Stacey Abrams is the best candidate to represent all of Georgia.”

Winfrey proved to be a powerful endorsement for Barack Obama in his 2008 presidential campaign, and she campaigned with him at rallies in advance of the Iowa caucus. Although it’s tough to discern whether she actually influenced voters to cast their ballots for him, the rallies themselves drew large crowds and boosted the campaign’s organizing efforts. She was much less involved in the 2012 and 2016 elections, although she supported Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Obama plans to campaign for Abrams on Friday, when he will appear at an evening rally in Atlanta.

Related

Winfrey ignited speculation earlier this year that she was considering a 2020 presidential bid after she gave a rousing speech at the Golden Globes that reflected on the wave of revelations of sexual misconduct allegations in the entertainment industry.

“Each of us in this room are celebrated because of the stories that we tell,” Winfrey said. “And this year we became the story. But it’s not just a story affecting the entertainment industry. It’s one that transcends any culture, geography, race, religion, politics, or workplace.”

But she has since dismissed the idea that she would wage a presidential campaign. She told British Vogue last summer, “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Abrams’ Republican opponent, Brian Kemp, will be campaigning on Thursday with Vice President Mike Pence, including stops in Dalton, Grovetown and Savannah. President Trump will hold a rally on Sunday in Macon.

Popular on Variety

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

More Politics

  • Hugh Jackman'The Front Runner' film premiere,

    Hugh Jackman on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Friendship: 'We Don't Talk Politics'

    Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia. Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity. “On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams […]

  • Georgia Secretary of State and Republican

    Celebrities, Studios Have Incentive to Watch Georgia Governor's Race

    Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia. Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity. “On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams […]

  • Oprah Winfrey

    Oprah Winfrey to Campaign With Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Stacey Abrams

    Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia. Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity. “On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams […]

  • Robert Mueller

    Radio Host Denies Offering Payments to Women to Make Claims About Robert Mueller

    Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia. Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity. “On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams […]

  • Rapper Kanye West listens to a

    Kanye West Says He's Distancing Himself From Politics: 'My Eyes Are Now Open'

    Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia. Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity. “On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams […]

  • Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee ad

    Democrats Draw on Directing Duo for Multistate Spanish-Language Midterm Ads

    Oprah Winfrey plans to return to the trail this weekend to canvass and campaign for Stacey Abrams, who is in a tight race for governor of Georgia. Two events planned for Winfrey and Abrams in Marietta and Decatur quickly reached capacity. “On Thursday, trailblazing talk show host and global media pioneer Oprah Winfrey will join Stacey Abrams […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad