You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Omarosa Book Publisher Says Trump Campaign’s ‘Hollow’ Legal Threat Is an Attempt to Stifle Criticism

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Omarosa
CREDIT: AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.”

“My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication of the book as scheduled,” wrote Elizabeth McNamara of Davis Wright Tremaine, which is representing Simon & Schuster and its imprint, Gallery Books.

She was responding to a letter from attorney Charles Harder on behalf of the Trump campaign, which has taken some legal steps against Newman in the wake of the book’s publication, claiming that she is breaking a non-disclosure agreement.

Harder did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but McNamara writes that he threatened Simon & Schuster with “substantial monetary damages and punitive damages” with the book’s publication. Harder alleges that the publisher would be liable for tortious interference with contract and inducement of breach of contract.

“Mr. Trump is the President of the United States, with a ‘bully pulpit’ at his disposal,” McNamara wrote. “To the extent that he disputes any statements in the book, he has the largest platform in the world to challenge them.”

Related

Simon & Schuster made the letter public and also issued a statement. “Despite various legal claims and threats made by representatives of the Trump campaign, Gallery Books and Simon & Schuster are proceeding as planned with publication of ‘Unhinged’ by Omarosa Manigault Newman, confident that we are acting well within our rights and responsibilities as a publisher.”

McNamara also noted that the publisher was not a party to Newman’s non-disclosure agreement, and that she shared her story “freely” with Simon & Schuster and shopped her book proposal to a number of publishing houses.

“Private contracts like the NDA may not be used to censor former or current government officials from speaking about non-classified information learned during the course of their public employment,” she wrote, citing case law.

She also said that Simon & Schuster would preserve documents related to the book but noted that “we want to remind you that the Trump campaign must comply with the same legal obligations regarding the President, his administration, his family members, their businesses, and the Trump Campaign, and must ensure that all appropriate measures to preserve such documents are in place.”

Harder also represented Trump in issuing a legal threat against Michael Wolff and Henry Holt & Co. at the time of the publication of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” The publisher also rejected that legal threat, and no lawsuit was ever filed.

Popular on Variety

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

More Politics

  • Ajit Pai

    FCC Chairman: White House Inquired About Status of Sinclair-Tribune Merger

    WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.” “My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication […]

  • Omarosa

    Omarosa Releases Tape of Lara Trump Offering Her Post-White House Campaign Job

    WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.” “My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication […]

  • Donald Trump

    Hundreds of Newspapers Run Pro-Free Press Editorials in Face of Trump's 'Fake News' Attacks

    WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.” “My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication […]

  • Jon Tester

    Republicans Try to Tie Jon Tester to Pearl Jam Poster Featuring Trump's Dead Body

    WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.” “My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication […]

  • Omarosa book

    Omarosa's New Book: 7 Most Contentious Claims About Team Trump

    WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.” “My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication […]

  • John Brennan

    Trump Revokes Security Clearance of Former CIA Director John Brennan, a Frequent Critic

    WASHINGTON — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of Omarosa Manigault Newman’s book, says through its attorney that a “hollow legal threat” from the Trump campaign “is nothing more than an obvious attempt to stifle legitimate criticism of the president.” “My clients will not be intimidated by hollow legal threats and have proceeded with the publication […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad