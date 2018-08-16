You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Omarosa Releases Tape of Lara Trump Offering Her Post-White House Campaign Job

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Omarosa
CREDIT: AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post.

Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement in which she would not say anything negative about the president, his family, or Vice President Mike Pence and his family. She declined the offer.

“It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out,” Lara Trump is heard saying. “Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to…”

Manigault Newman then says, “Oh, God, no.”

“Everything, everybody, positive, right?” Lara Trump says.

Lara Trump is heard telling Manigault Newman that the job would pay $15,000 a month and that it would occasionally require speaking engagements.

NBC News aired the recording. It said that it heard the full tape of the conversation and that the excerpts were in context.

Manigault Newman’s book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” portrays the president in a state of mental decline, and also describes a culture of infighting at the White House. She was fired from her job in December. She also disclosed a secret recording she made of her meeting in the Situation Room with chief of staff John Kelly as he told her she was being dismissed.

Trump has blasted her memoir and called Manigault Newman a “dog.” Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also has criticized the book as “riddled with lies and false accusations.” She has also slammed the media for giving Manigault Newman a platform to promote it.

Popular on Variety

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

More Politics

  • Omarosa

    Omarosa Releases Tape of Lara Trump Offering Her Post-White House Campaign Job

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

  • Donald Trump

    Hundreds of Newspapers Run Pro-Free Press Editorials in Face of Trump's 'Fake News' Attacks

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

  • Jon Tester

    Republicans Try to Tie Jon Tester to Pearl Jam Poster Featuring Trump's Dead Body

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

  • Omarosa book

    Omarosa's New Book: 7 Most Contentious Claims About Team Trump

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

  • John Brennan

    Trump Revokes Security Clearance of Former CIA Director John Brennan, a Frequent Critic

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Blames Media for Spurring Trump's Attacks on Omarosa

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

  • Omarosa and Kwame Jackson

    Ex-'Apprentice' Contestant Kwame Jackson Wants No Part in Omarosa 'Tomfoolery' (EXCLUSIVE)

    WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman released another audio recording on Thursday in which Lara Trump, President’s Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, is heard offering her a $15,000-a-month job on the 2020 campaign shortly after she was fired from her White House post. Manigault Newman contends that she was offered the job in exchange for signing a non-disclosure […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad