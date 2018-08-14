Sarah Huckabee Sanders Blames Media for Spurring Trump’s Attacks on Omarosa

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
CREDIT: AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond.

On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed that she heard a recording of Trump using the “n-word,” something that he denies.

At the press briefing, Sanders said that the “media has done more to divide this country, certainly far more than the president ever has.”

She also said his insults directed at Manigault Newman were not racially motivated. She added that the president “has probably got a lot more nasty things out there about some other people” who were not African-Americans.

She also noted that Bill and Hillary Clinton attended Trump’s wedding, and Democrats “begged” him for campaign contributions.

Asked about Trump’s tweets about Manigault Newman and calling her a “dog,” Sanders said the president was “voicing his frustration with the fact that this person has shown a complete lack of integrity, particularly by the actions following her time here at the White House.”

“The president is an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it and always fights fire with fire,” she said.

She said Trump hired Manigault Newman because he “wanted to give her a chance.”

She could not guarantee that there is no tape of Trump using the “n-word,” but that she never heard it.

“I can’t guarantee anything but I can tell you that the president addressed it directly,” she said, referring to his tweet on Monday.

“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up,” Trump wrote.

Popular on Variety

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

  • Mission Impossible Stunts

    'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' Director Details Filming of Tom Cruise's Big Stunts

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

More Politics

  • Sarah Huckabee Sanders

    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Blames Media for Spurring Trump's Attacks on Omarosa

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond. On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed […]

  • Trump Omarosa

    Trump Campaign Makes Legal Claim Against Omarosa Manigault Newman

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond. On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed […]

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    American Cable Association Urges Appeals Court to Reverse AT&T Antitrust Decision

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond. On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed […]

  • Trump Calls Omarosa Manigault Newman a

    Trump Calls Omarosa a 'Dog' After CBS News Plays Another Secret Recording

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond. On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed […]

  • Armed police outside the A&E entrance

    Suspected Terrorist Attack in Central London Leaves Several People Injured

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond. On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Responds to 'The Apprentice' Claim: 'I Don't Have That Word in My Vocabulary'

    WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond. On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad