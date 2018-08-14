Sarah Huckabee Sanders Blames Media for Spurring Trump’s Attacks on Omarosa

WASHINGTON — White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders blamed the media for elevating Omarosa Manigault Newman during her book tour, and suggested that it forced President Trump to respond.

On Tuesday, Trump called Manigault Newman a “dog,” as she was in the midst of a publicity tour for the book. She has also claimed that she heard a recording of Trump using the “n-word,” something that he denies.

At the press briefing, Sanders said that the “media has done more to divide this country, certainly far more than the president ever has.”

She also said his insults directed at Manigault Newman were not racially motivated. She added that the president “has probably got a lot more nasty things out there about some other people” who were not African-Americans.

She also noted that Bill and Hillary Clinton attended Trump’s wedding, and Democrats “begged” him for campaign contributions.

Asked about Trump’s tweets about Manigault Newman and calling her a “dog,” Sanders said the president was “voicing his frustration with the fact that this person has shown a complete lack of integrity, particularly by the actions following her time here at the White House.”

“The president is an equal opportunity person that calls things like he sees it and always fights fire with fire,” she said.

She said Trump hired Manigault Newman because he “wanted to give her a chance.”

She could not guarantee that there is no tape of Trump using the “n-word,” but that she never heard it.

“I can’t guarantee anything but I can tell you that the president addressed it directly,” she said, referring to his tweet on Monday.

“I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up,” Trump wrote.