White House Blasts Omarosa’s Book Claiming Trump Used Racist Remarks

WASHINGTON — Omarosa Manigault Newman claims in her upcoming book that President Donald Trump is a “racist.” She cites three unnamed sources who say that he has been caught on mic on the set of “The Apprentice” using the “N-word,” but the White House quickly pushed back on her tome and the publicity surrounding it.

“Instead of telling the truth about all the good President Trump and his administration are doing to make America safe and prosperous, this book is riddled with lies and false accusations,” said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. “It’s sad that a disgruntled former White House employee is trying to profit off these false attacks, and even worse that the media would now give her a platform, after not taking her seriously when she had only positive things to say about the President during her time in the administration.”

Manigault Newman’s claims were published on Friday by The Guardian, which obtained a copy of the memoir. She also insists that she heard Trump using epithets about George Conway, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway’s husband.

During the 2016 election, there were also claims that tapes exist of Trump using the “N-word” on the set of “The Apprentice.” Tom Arnold is headlining a new Viceland series called “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes” and he has claimed to have seen them, but it’s quite murky as to whether he actually has access. CineMontage, the journal of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, published an article by A.J. Catoline in October 2016, in which editors on “The Apprentice” described some of Trump’s off-color comments, but there was no mention of him using the N-word, specifically.

Related Parkland Survivors on Gun Control Kanye West Is Stumped on Trump, Talks Bipolar Disorder and Porn on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ (Watch)

Manigault Newman served as assistant to the president from the start of his administration to earlier this year, in a highly publicized dismissal. She followed up her tenure with a spot on CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother,” where she described the situation at the White House as “bad.” White House spokesman Raj Shah responded by telling reporters, “Omarosa was fired three times on ‘The Apprentice,’ and this is the fourth time we’ve let her go.”

The Daily Beast reported this week that Manigault Newman also has secret recordings of conversations with Trump. She will appear on “Meet the Press” on Sunday. Her book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House,” will be published on Tuesday.