Barack Obama to Return to L.A. for DNC Fundraiser

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms.

The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who write checks or raise $100,000, which includes premium seating, a photo reception, host reception, membership in the DNC finance committee and admission to two other “marquee events,” according to an invite.

The location was not disclosed, and there is no word yet on plans for other events during Obama’s visit.

Obama was in Los Angeles for a fundraiser in May for Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) at the home of Jeff Shell, with other co-hosts including J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg.

Obama frequently trekked to Los Angeles for fundraisers when he was in office, to the point that his visits coined a new term, “Obamajam,” for city residents grown accustomed to staying away from closed streets and freeways.

President Trump has also visited L.A. for fundraising events, having headlined an event in March at the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-chairman Ed Glazer.

And while McCaskill and other Democrats have taken some criticism from their Republican challengers for taking money from the Hollywood elite, GOP senators have not shied away from taking studio money. Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nevada), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) headlined a May 2 event for the National Republican Senatorial Committee that was hosted by MPAA chairman Charles Rivkin and major studio chiefs.