Barack Obama to Return to L.A. for DNC Fundraiser

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Barack Obama Michelle Obama
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms.

The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who write checks or raise $100,000, which includes premium seating, a photo reception, host reception, membership in the DNC finance committee and admission to two other “marquee events,” according to an invite.

The location was not disclosed, and there is no word yet on plans for other events during Obama’s visit.

Obama was in Los Angeles for a fundraiser in May for Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) at the home of Jeff Shell, with other co-hosts including J.J. Abrams, Jeffrey Katzenberg and Steven Spielberg.

Obama frequently trekked to Los Angeles for fundraisers when he was in office, to the point that his visits coined a new term, “Obamajam,” for city residents grown accustomed to staying away from closed streets and freeways.

President Trump has also visited L.A. for fundraising events, having headlined an event in March at the home of Tampa Bay Buccaneers co-chairman Ed Glazer.

And while McCaskill and other Democrats have taken some criticism from their Republican challengers for taking money from the Hollywood elite, GOP senators have not shied away from taking studio money. Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nevada), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) headlined a May 2 event for the National Republican Senatorial Committee that was hosted by MPAA chairman Charles Rivkin and major studio chiefs.

Popular on Variety

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

  • Roseanne

    Analysis: 'Roseanne' Without Roseanne Would've Been a Tough Sell

  • Solo

    Alden Ehrenreich's Han Solo Had a Cape, and It Could Have Killed Him

  • L3-37

    Everything We Know About L3-37, Breakout Star of ‘Solo’

  • MoviePass

    Why There's Reason to Worry About MoviePass

  • Chewbacca

    'Solo': Joonas Suotamo Reveals How He Transforms Into Chewie

  • Solo A Star Wars Story

    Alden Ehrenreich on How to Talk Like Chewbacca

  • The Chew Canceled

    'The Chew' Canceled on ABC

  • “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff
     

    'Game of Thrones' on Acid

  • Lupita Nyong'o Cannes 2018

    The Best Fashion at Cannes 2018

More Politics

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack Obama to Return to L.A. for DNC Fundraiser

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms. The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who […]

  • The Break With Michelle Wolf -

    Netflix Turning Too Blue? Republicans' Perception of the Brand Has Dropped, Data Shows

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms. The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who […]

  • The seal of the Federal Communications

    Trump Nominates Geoffrey Starks to Fill Democratic Slot on FCC

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms. The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who […]

  • Medical Marijuana Advocates Say Federal Solution

    Medical Marijuana Advocates Say Federal Action Is Necessary

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms. The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Says Samantha Bee Should Be Fired Over Ivanka Slur

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms. The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who […]

  • Samantha Bee Variety

    How Samantha Bee Hurt Her Show and Her Cause With Ivanka Trump Slam (Column)

    WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama will headline a high-dollar fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee on June 28, hoping to give a boost to the party committee in advance of the midterms. The event is being billed as a gala dinner, with tickets starting at $2,700-per-person. The highest priced ticket goes to those who […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad