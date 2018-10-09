Nikki Haley to Resign as Trump’s UN Ambassador

WASHINGTON — Nikki Haley, President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Haley, the former governor of South Carolina who has been considered a rising star within the GOP, was scheduled to appear with Trump in the Oval Office for a media statement.

“Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m.,” Trump tweeted.

The announcement came as a surprise to many in the media and the diplomatic corps. Haley had at various points been rumored as a possible Secretary of State. She had achieved the difficult feat of remaining in Trump’s good graces, something that other cabinet-level secretaries have often struggled to achieve (see a growing list of displaced advisers that includes Rex Tillerson, H.R. McMaster, and Tom Price). This strong relationship came despite the fact that Haley threw her support to Marco Rubio in the South Carolina presidential primary and later supported Ted Cruz.

Axios was first to report that Haley resigned.