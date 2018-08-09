Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy Praises Demise of Sinclair-Tribune Deal

WASHINGTON — Chris Ruddy, the CEO of Newsmax, said that Tribune Media’s withdrawal from its acquisition by Sinclair Broadcast Group confirmed that Sinclair “failed to respect the regulatory review process and the rule of law, as it relates to market concentration and media ownership.”

Ruddy was among a handful of conservative news outlets that opposed the Sinclair transaction, but he was perhaps the most vocal and visible.

“When Newsmax began its opposition to this merger, we were told it was virtually “guaranteed” and could not be stopped,” Ruddy said in a statement. “ I like taking on hopeless causes, especially when I believe the facts and good sense argue for such a cause.”

Ruddy also is a friend of President Donald Trump’s, and told the New York Post that he had discussed it with him.

The president, though, expressed dismay at the FCC’s decision to not approve the transaction and send it to an administrative judge, a move that would have added months and perhaps more than a year to the regulatory review process. In a tweet, he said that Sinclair “would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People.” Trump also is friends with Sinclair executives and its chief political analyst, Boris Epshteyn, is a former Trump adviser.

Related Tribune Media Sues Sinclair, Terminates Merger Agreement Ivanka Trump Says She Doesn't Consider the Media the 'Enemy of the People'

Ruddy, though, noted that the opposition to the merger came from across the spectrum.

“The FCC clearly listened to their concerns,” he said. “Chairman Ajit Pai and the Commission demonstrated their impartiality, independence and integrity by effectively rejecting the deal when it sent to for administrative review. They should be commended.”

A number of public interest groups took a victory lap for the demise of the merger, and some even suggested that the FCC should examine Sinclair’s broadcast licenses. The FCC said that Sinclair may have engaged in misrepresentations in the content of its merger documents, and wanted the administrative judge to review those claims. Sinclair has denied those accusations.

Former FCC Commissioner Michael Copps, now a special adviser to Common Cause, said that “broadcasters are supposed to serve the needs of the communities where they operate. But Sinclair has shown its only interest is taking over as many local stations as possible to become a national network at the expense of local programming and diverse viewpoints.”

He predicted that Sinclair “will be back with more deals, as will other media giants. At a time when we need more independent and diverse voices in our media, we must all stay vigilant and engaged.”

The FCC is currently reviewing whether to raise or alter its ownership cap, in which station groups are limited to owning outlets that collectively reach no more than 39% of the country.

Public interest groups are opposing efforts to raise the cap, but Ruddy indicated an openness to such a move.

He urged the FCC to “set a new standard, one that allows broadcasters to compete against transformational media while protecting the concepts of localism, diversity and competition, especially as it relates to local news.”