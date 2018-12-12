National Enquirer Parent Admits to Making Karen McDougal Payments to Help Trump in 2016 Election

WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors said National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, admitted that it made a $150,000 payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal “to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations” about Donald Trump in advance of the 2016 presidential election.

AMI’s admission could bolster any case prosecutors make against Trump for violating campaign finance law, in that the publisher is acknowledging that the payments were made to conceal embarrassing information from voters. McDougal claimed that she had an affair with him, a fact that could have had an impact on his electoral chances in 2016.

His former attorney, Michael Cohen, has already implicated the president in the hush-money payments, and on Wednesday was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of charges. Cohen and AMI executives arranged the payments, which amounted to AMI’s purchase of McDougal’s story rights to prevent other outlets from publishing those details.

Trump has close ties to AMI’s chairman and CEO David Pecker.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York said it had reached a “non-prosecution agreement” with AMI, and that as part of it, “AMI admitted that it made the $150,000 payment in concert with a candidate’s presidential campaign, and in order to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations about the candidate before the 2016 presidential election. AMI further admitted that its principal purpose in making the payment was to suppress the woman’s story so as to prevent it from influencing the election.”

The agreement also includes cooperation with federal prosecutors.