Monica Lewinsky to Take Part in Bill Clinton Docuseries

Monica Lewinsky will be featured in an upcoming documentary series about Bill Clinton’s impeachment, Variety has confirmed.

Twenty years after the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, the A&E series will chronicle the infamous political scandal and its lasting influence on the country. “The Impeachment of Bill Clinton” (working title) will follow the former president’s affair with former White House intern Lewinsky, and Clinton’s subsequent impeachment. It also explores themes of media, feminism, politics, and power.

The three-part series will feature previously unseen footage of Clinton and Lewinsky, along with in-depth interview from those closest to the impeachment proceedings, including Lewinsky, special counsel Ken Starr, and James Carville. The Clintons themselves were not interviewed. It includes both archival footage of Lewinsky, and new interviews in wake of the #MeToo era.

“A real-life political thriller, ‘The Impeachment of Bill Clinton’ is the most in-depth and intimate account of how one of the biggest scandals in our nation’s history unfolded, forever changing the landscape of American politics,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive VP and head of programming at A&E.

A&E is producing the docu-series with Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, directed by Blair Foster (“Rolling Stone: Stories From the Edge”). It debuts Nov. 18 on A&E and will run over three nights.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.