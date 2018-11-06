Midterms: Bernie Sanders, Tim Kaine Win Reelection (Live Updates)

The midterm elections could be historic, as Democrats seek to win back Congress in the first vote of the Trump era. Follow along for live updates.

The First Calls: Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) were the first to senators to be declared winners tonight by the major networks. Both victories had been expected.

What’s still unclear is whether there is anything approaching a “blue wave” forming as a rebuke to Trump.

First Polls Close: The first polls have closed in Indiana and Kentucky in this year’s midterms, as a host of anecdotal and some actual data signaled a significant turnout for a non-presidential election.

President Donald Trump all but characterized the results as a referendum on his presidency, having trekked the country to hold rally after rally, where he was front and center and the actual candidates on the ballot took second billing. He spent the day at the White House, with nothing on his public schedule, and planned to watch results with friends and family.

Social media was blanketed with messages urging people to vote, but early coverage was cautious.

After CNN unveiled the results of the first exit polling of the evening, showing poor numbers for Trump, Anderson Cooper added, “There is a lot we do not know.”

Long lines were reported at polls across the country, but there also were problems. In Georgia, where Democrat Stacey Abrams is facing Republican Brian Kemp in the race for governor, there were reports of malfunctioning machines and voters forced to wait several hours to cast their ballots.

Kemp, who as Georgia’s secretary of state is in charge of the elections, also had problems when he went to vote.

In New York, city councilman Corey Johnson slammed the Board of Elections for being unprepared for the onslaught.

“Voting should not be this difficult,” he wrote.

Showbiz Democrats were approaching the night with a degree of anxiety. Few have plans for election night victory parties, having experienced Hillary Clinton’s surprise loss in 2016, when her supporters were gathered for a mega-celebration at the Jacob Javits Center in New York.

Producer Bruce Cohen, who is among a group of industry figures who formed the group We Stand United to campaign for candidates in 10 key states, said he was spending the evening watching the results with his husband.

“After two years ago, I am taking nothing for granted — just praying (literally) that hope and good and love will prevail over fear and darkness and hate,” he said.

As she promised, Alyssa Milano was visiting a group of districts in California, and driving voters to the polls. In the 50th congressional district, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Calif.) is challenged by Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

As she drove, Milano asked the district’s voters riding in her car about key issues, like healthcare and gun control. “Are you nervous about today?” Milano asked as she drove. The answer: Yes, very much so.

A combination of anecdotal and some actual data is convincing many pundits that the midterms will see record turnout.

Democrats are favored to win the House, where they need to pick up 23 seats, but they have an uphill battle to take the Senate. Although the breakdown is 51-49, Democrats are defending many more seats, including 10 in states that Trump won in 2016. Here’s our story on the races that have drawn the most interest from the entertainment industry, and what could change for the industry if Democrats win a majority in either chamber.

James Woods, a supporter of Trump, tweeted out a Washington Examiner article that predicted that Democrats would move to raise taxes. “They can’t wait to get their greasy hands into your pockets. #DemocratTaxHikes,” he wrote.

“Democrats eye 5 tax hikes on income, energy, guns, death.” They can’t wait to get their greasy hands into your pockets. #DemocratTaxHikes https://t.co/mDCok9iyNP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 6, 2018

The midterms have seen a host of celebrities endorse candidates across the country, and Beyonce offered one on Tuesday afternoon, just hours before polls are set to close in Texas. In an Instagram post, she revealed that she is for Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat seeking to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).