Special Counsel Recommends Lenient Sentence for Michael Flynn

WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team is recommending that former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn get a lesser sentence, including one that does not include jail time, citing his cooperation with the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Russian sources and the Trump campaign.

“Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range—including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration—is appropriate and warranted,” the federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum filed on Tuesday evening.

The document was highly anticipated across media outlets, as there had been speculation that it would lay out in detail the ways in which Flynn has cooperated, and perhaps provide further insight into the status of Mueller’s investigation.

But much of an attached memo on Flynn was redacted, other than to say that he had provided 19 interviews to the special counsel and the Justice Department.

Flynn already has read guilty to one count of making false statements to the FBI, having to do with the nature of his contacts with the Russian ambassador in late December, 2016, less than a month before Trump took office.

Mueller’s team wrote that Flynn has provided “firsthand information about the content and context of interactions between the transition team and Russian government officials.”