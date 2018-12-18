Judge Postpones Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s Sentencing

The sentencing of President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn was delayed after a judge lashed out at the nature of his crimes and appeared to be ready to give him jail time.

Flynn pleaded guilty last year to lying to investigators, and he also failed to disclose lobbying work for the Turkish government. Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team recommended a light sentence, including no incarceration, given Flynn’s cooperation with their Russia investigation.

But in a lengthy hearing, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan told Flynn in court that he couldn’t hide “my disgust, my disdain” for his actions, according to CNN. “Arguably you sold your country out,” the judge said.

After a brief recess, the judge pulled back on some of his comments. Instead, he asked Flynn’s attorneys if he wanted the sentencing to be delayed. They agreed.

In questioning by FBI investigators in January, 2017, Flynn had denied that in a late December, 2016, conversation with Russia’s ambassador to the United States, he had asked for a muted response to the Obama administration’s imposition of sanctions for interference in the U.S. presidential election. In fact, Flynn had raised that issue.

Last month, Mueller’s team recommended that Flynn get a lesser sentence.

“Given the defendant’s substantial assistance and other considerations set forth below, a sentence at the low end of the guideline range — including a sentence that does not impose a term of incarceration — is appropriate and warranted,” the federal prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

President Trump addressed the sentencing in a Tuesday tweet, wishing Flynn “good luck.”

“Will be interesting to see what he has to say, despite tremendous pressure being put on him, about Russian Collusion in our great and, obviously, highly successful political campaign. There was no Collusion!” Trump wrote.

In their sentencing memo, Flynn’s attorneys criticized the manner in which Flynn was interviewed by FBI agents about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. They noted that Flynn had no lawyer present and the interview did not involve the White House counsel’s office.

The judge, however, seemed upset by the attorneys’ brief, saying it raised questions of whether Flynn was backtracking on his plea agreement with Mueller.

In court, Flynn said he was continuing to accept responsibility for making false statements, according to CNN. His attorneys also told the judge that he was not entrapped by the FBI and was “aware” that lying to investigators was a crime.