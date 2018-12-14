×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Michael Cohen: Trump Knew Hush Money Payments Were Wrong

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Cohen
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen claims that Donald Trump knew that hush money payments made to two women in advance of the 2016 election were wrong.

Appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for his first interview since being sentenced to three years in prison, Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, said that when payments were being arranged for Karen McDougal and Stormy Daniels, “I knew what I was doing was wrong.” He added that in pleading guilty, “I accepted the responsibility for my actions.”

Asked if Trump knew that the payments were wrong, Cohen said, “of course.” He said that Trump was “very concerned” about the impact that the women’s claims would have on the presidential campaign. McDougal and Daniels claim they had sexual relations and extramarital affairs with Trump.The payments were arranged to buy their silence.

Cohen plead guilty to a series of charges, including campaign finance violations stemming from the payments. AMI, the parent company of the National Enquirer, has signed a non-prosecution agreement and admitted that it was involved in the effort to buy the exclusive rights to McDougal’s story for $150,000. The scheme is commonly referred to as “catch and kill,” in which a tabloid buys the rights to a person’s story but the real purpose is to never publish the information and instead conceal it.

Related

Prosecutors have not charged Trump for his role in the payments, but say that Cohen acted at the “direction” of Trump.

On Thursday, Trump wrote on Twitter, “I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called ‘advice of counsel,’ and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance.”

Trump also claimed that Cohen agreed to plead guilty in order to “embarrass him.”

In the interview, though, Cohen denied that. “He knows the truth. I know the truth.”

He said that in the Trump Organization, nothing was ever done “unless it was run through Mr. Trump. He directed me to make the payments. He directed me to become involved in these matters.”

He also said that Trump “doesn’t tell the truth, and it is sad that I should take responsibility for his dirty deeds.”

Cohen has assisted Special Counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation into whether members of the Trump campaign colluded with Russia during the 2016 campaign.

He noted that Mueller has found the information he provided credible, and that Mueller’s team possesses “a substantial amount of information that corroborates the fact that I am telling the truth.”

Cohen is scheduled to report to serve his term on March 6

Popular on Variety

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

  • 'Isle of Dogs' Puppet Master Says

    Unrolling the Masterful Sushi Scene in 'Isle of Dogs'

  • Emily Blunt Hugh Jackman

    Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman on What Makes a Great Musical

  • Mahershala Ali Actors on Actors

    Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'

  • Emma Stone Timothee Chalamet AoA

    Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton

  • Timothee Chalamet Variety Actors on Actors

    Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'

  • Lady Gaga AoA

    Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written

More Politics

  • Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen: Trump Knew Hush Money Payments Were Wrong

    WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen claims that Donald Trump knew that hush money payments made to two women in advance of the 2016 election were wrong. Appearing on ABC’s “Good Morning America” for his first interview since being sentenced to three years in prison, Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, said that when payments were being arranged for [...]

  • Trump Jim Acosta CNN White House

    The Gradual Disappearing Act of the White House Daily Press Briefing

    WASHINGTON — The Trump White House has dropped an event that used to be a prized invite for journalists and their families in D.C.: A holiday party for the media. But another tradition has been disappearing from the West Wing agenda as well: the daily press briefing. The regular televised afternoon back and forth between [...]

  • Nexstar Logo

    Nexstar Settles With Justice Department Over Sharing of Ad Information

    WASHINGTON — Nexstar Media Group, which recently announced plans to acquire Tribune Media and become the largest owner of TV stations in the country, has settled with the Justice Department as it investigates broadcasters’ sharing of competitive advertising rate information with rivals. Six other station groups, including Tribune Media, reached a settlement with the DOJ [...]

  • Donald Trump

    National Enquirer Parent Admits to Making Karen McDougal Payments to Help Trump in 2016 Election

    WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors said National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media, admitted that it made a $150,000 payment to ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal “to ensure that the woman did not publicize damaging allegations” about Donald Trump in advance of the 2016 presidential election. AMI’s admission could bolster any case prosecutors make against Trump for violating [...]

  • Ajit Pai

    FCC to Launch Review of Media Ownership Rules, Including Ban on Broadcast Network Mergers

    WASHINGTON — The FCC will review whether to modify or even eliminate a series of media ownership proposals, including a current ban on mergers among the four major broadcast networks. The review, mandated by Congress every four years, includes no specific policy proposals, but will take public comment on whether changes are warranted. The FCC will [...]

  • US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader

    Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's 'Feeling Just Fine' After Falling Last Month

    WASHINGTON — As Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg watched Focus Features and Participant Media’s “On the Basis of Sex” for the first time at a National Archives screening in Washington, D.C., she got big applause for how she described her wellbeing after suffering a fall last month. “I’m feeling just fine, and I am meeting my [...]

  • Michael Cohen

    Michael Cohen Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

    Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to a series of charges, including a campaign finance violation in which he implicated President Trump. In an appearance in a New York federal court before his sentencing, Cohen said that he was sorry for his crimes, explaining that when he served as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad