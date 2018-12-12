Michael Cohen Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, after he delivered an apologetic speech to the court in which he expressed regret and said that as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, it was “my duty to cover up his dirty deeds,” according to CNN.

“I take full responsibility for each act that I pled guilty to — the personal ones to me and those involving the president of the United States of America,” Cohen told the court, CNN reports.

“Recently the president tweeted a statement calling me weak and it was correct, but for a much different reason than he was implying,” Cohen told the court. “It was because time and time again I felt it was my duty to cover up his dirty deeds.”

Cohen’s legal team asked the judge for leniency, noting that he has provided information to special counsel Robert Mueller in his Russia investigation. But Cohen has no cooperation agreement.

Prosecutors had called to Cohen to face substantial prison time, after he pled guilty to a series of crimes including tax fraud, campaign finance violations, and lying to Congress. “After cheating the IRS for years, lying to banks and to Congress, and seeking to criminally influence the presidential election, Cohen’s decision to plead guilty, rather than seek a pardon for his manifold crimes, does not make him a hero,” prosecutors said in a court filing last week.