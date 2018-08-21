Michael Cohen, Trump’s Former Attorney, Expected to Enter Guilty Plea

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s longtime former personal attorney, turned himself into the FBI on Tuesday in advance of an appearance in federal court where he was expected to enter a guilty plea.

The charges are expected to be campaign finance violations and tax and bank fraud, CNN reported, with a hearing scheduled for 4 p.m. The New York Times reported that the plea agreement relates to payments Cohen made to women who claimed to have affairs with Trump, but that the agreement does not include cooperation. It is expected to include

Cohen was steadfastly loyal to Trump and known as his fixer until authorities raided his office, home, and hotel room in April. That ignited speculation that federal prosecutors were scrutinizing payments that Cohen set up in the amount of $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels on behalf of Trump in October, 2016. Daniels claimed that she had sexual relations with Trump.

Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, tweeted that Cohen’s guilty plea “will permit us to have the stay lifted in the civil case & should also permit us to proceed with an expedited deposition of Trump under oath about what he knew, when he knew it, and what he did about it. We will disclose it all to the public.”

Avenatti also directed a message to Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s current attorney. “Buckle Up Buttercup. You and your client completely misplayed this…” he wrote.

A month ago, it looked as if Cohen was prepared to reach an agreement in which he would cooperate with federal prosecutors. His attorney, Lanny Davis, released a secret audio recording that Cohen made that appeared to show that Trump had knowledge of the Daniels payment. In news interviews, Giuliani, attacked Cohen as untrustworthy. Giuliani has insisted that Cohen acted on his own in making the payment to Daniels.

Cohen’s prosecution is being conducted out of the U.S. Attorney’s office in New York and is separate from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.