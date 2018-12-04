×
Michael Avenatti Says He Won’t Run for President in 2020

Michael Avenatti
CREDIT: Michael Owen Baker/AP/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Michael Avenatti said he would not run for president in 2020, after considering what would have undoubtedly been a pugnacious bid to defeat Donald Trump.

“After consultation with my family and at their request, I have decided not to seek the Presidency of the United States in 2020. I do not make this decision lightly — I make it out of respect for my family,” he said in a statement he posted on Twitter. “But for their concerns, I will not run.”

Avenatti said he will continue to represent Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims she had sexual relations with Trump in 2006. Avenatti said he will “not rest until Trump is removed from office, and our republic and its values are restored.”

He added that he “remained concerned” that the Democrats will nominate an individual “who might make an exceptional president, but has no chance of actually beating Donald Trump. The party must immediately recognize that many of the likely candidates are not battle tested and have no real chance of winning. We will not prevail in 2020 without a fighter. I remain hopeful the party finds one.”

The field of contenders may number in the dozens, with a number of political figures saying they are considering a bid. But Avenatti saw himself as an unconventional choice who could match Trump in hardball tactics.

