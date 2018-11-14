×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence

By

Nate's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michael Avenatti arrested
CREDIT: Richard Vogel/AP/Shutterstock

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment.
A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety that they could not confirm the suspect’s name until he is booked, but did verify that a report of alleged domestic violence was filed on Tuesday and that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday. 

TMZ first reported that Avenatti’s estranged wife filed a report with the LAPD after the alleged incident occurred on Tuesday.

It is unclear which Los Angeles station he will be processed at.

Avenatti also represented Julie Swetnick, one of the several women who accused Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in a three-page sworn declaration to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The statement prompted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to call for an investigation into both Swetnick and Avenatti.

More to come.

RELATED VIDEO:

Popular on Variety

  • Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash

    Kim Kardashian Didn't Care About Backlash When She Went to White House: 'It's a Life Versus My Reputation'

  • Star Salaries Revealed
    UWTbvKJQ

    Top TV Salaries Revealed

  • Robin Wright Talks 'House of Cards'

    Robin Wright on Directing and Final Season of 'House of Cards'

  • The Walking Dead Season 9 Andrew

    'Walking Dead' Cast Writes Rick Grimes' Epitaph

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

More Politics

  • Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's Visit

    Kim Kardashian Says Kanye West Liked Trump's 'Personality,' but Didn't Know His Policies

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

  • Michael Avenatti arrested

    Stormy Daniels' Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

  • US President Donald J. Trump (R)

    Judge to Rule on Thursday Whether to Restore Jim Acosta's White House Credentials

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

  • chad griffin Human Rights Campaign

    Human Rights Campaign President on Midterms, Trump and Power of LGBTQ Voting

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

  • CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a

    Trump Administration Rejects CNN Claim in Response to Jim Acosta Lawsuit

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

  • CNN journalist Jim Acosta does a

    CNN's First Legal Threshold in Acosta Case: A Temporary Restraining Order

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

  • Sam Donaldson

    CNN Turns to Sam Donaldson to Bolster Case for Jim Acosta's White House Access

    Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad