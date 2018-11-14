Stormy Daniels’ Attorney Michael Avenatti Arrested for Domestic Violence

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who became famous for representing Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, was arrested for suspected domestic violence on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.

Additionally, Avenatti remained in custody Wednesday afternoon and did not immediately respond to call and text message seeking comment. A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety that they could not confirm the suspect’s name until he is booked, but did verify that a report of alleged domestic violence was filed on Tuesday and that the suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

TMZ first reported that Avenatti’s estranged wife filed a report with the LAPD after the alleged incident occurred on Tuesday.

It is unclear which Los Angeles station he will be processed at.

Avenatti also represented Julie Swetnick, one of the several women who accused Supreme Court judge Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct in a three-page sworn declaration to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The statement prompted Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to call for an investigation into both Swetnick and Avenatti.

