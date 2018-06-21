You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Melania Trump Wears ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket During Immigration Trip

By
Alex Stedman

News Editor, Variety.com

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Melania Trump
CREDIT: Zara, REX/Shutterstock

First Lady Melania Trump wore a military jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while she boarded a plane to visit a detention center for immigrant children in Texas on Thursday.

The jacket — which was previously sold for $39 at Zara, but is currently sold out, according to Marie Claire — can be seen in several photos, and was confirmed by her spokesperson in a statement, who tried to quell the rising social media backlash.

“It’s a jacket,” FLOTUS spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said. “There was no hidden message. After today’s important visit to Texas, I hope this isn’t what the media is going to choose to focus on.”

Melania Trump

According to the Daily Mail, she wore the jacket when she boarded the plane at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland, and had changed her outfit before she disembarked in Texas.

During her previously unannounced trip to Texas, Trump first went to the Upbring New Hope Children’s Center in McAllen, Texas, and spoke with the facility’s staff.

This latest controversy comes as the Trump administration continues to see massive protests against its practice of detaining immigrants and separating families at the border. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep families together at the border. However, it’s been criticized for doing little for families that have already been separated.

Melania Trump

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Politics

  • Melania Trump

    Melania Trump Wears 'I Really Don't Care' Jacket During Immigration Trip

    First Lady Melania Trump wore a military jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while she boarded a plane to visit a detention center for immigrant children in Texas on Thursday. The jacket — which was previously sold for $39 at Zara, but is currently sold out, according to Marie Claire — […]

  • Peter Fonda2018 Palm Springs Film Festival

    Sony Pictures Classics Condemns Peter Fonda's Tweet but Won't Pull His Movie

    First Lady Melania Trump wore a military jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while she boarded a plane to visit a detention center for immigrant children in Texas on Thursday. The jacket — which was previously sold for $39 at Zara, but is currently sold out, according to Marie Claire — […]

  • Nag the Vote

    Michelle King Fights 'The Good Fight' to Get Millennials to Show Up for Midterms

    First Lady Melania Trump wore a military jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while she boarded a plane to visit a detention center for immigrant children in Texas on Thursday. The jacket — which was previously sold for $39 at Zara, but is currently sold out, according to Marie Claire — […]

  • Gavin Newsome Press

    Democrats Leaning Heavily on Hollywood Support to Win Back House

    First Lady Melania Trump wore a military jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while she boarded a plane to visit a detention center for immigrant children in Texas on Thursday. The jacket — which was previously sold for $39 at Zara, but is currently sold out, according to Marie Claire — […]

  • ABC News Paul Manafort

    ABC News Apologizes for Incorrect Paul Manafort Graphic

    First Lady Melania Trump wore a military jacket with the words “I really don’t care, do u?” while she boarded a plane to visit a detention center for immigrant children in Texas on Thursday. The jacket — which was previously sold for $39 at Zara, but is currently sold out, according to Marie Claire — […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad