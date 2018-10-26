Man Arrested in Connection With Suspected Mail Bombs

Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.”

A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon.

News reports showed FBI officials and other authorities surrounding a white van outside of an auto parts store in Plantation, Fla. The vehicle was covered in stickers, including some images of President Trump, and law enforcement put a blue tarp over the van as it was readied to be towed away.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the man was in his 50s, with an Aventura, Fla. address, and that he has a criminal history.

A total of 12 packages have been found, and the FBI has been examining the devices contained in each at its facility in Quantico, Va.

Earlier on Friday, authorities retrieved two more packages — one addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and the other to former director of national intelligence James Clapper, and addressed to CNN, according to law enforcement sources.

The package sent to CNN was discovered at a mail facility in Manhattan. The delivery to Booker was found in Florida.

Like the other intended recipients of the packages, Booker and Clapper have been critics of Trump. Clapper is a contributor for CNN. The source of the packages is under investigation, and authorities have not said whether there is a motive.

Like other packages, the one sent to Clapper listed Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) as a return address. It’s unclear if that was the reason that the package to Booker was discovered in Florida. Wasserman Schultz is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

CNN obtained a photo of the suspicious package addressed to James Clapper and the CNN offices in New York:https://t.co/VBhL4kKShW pic.twitter.com/MWEljibkHr — 💀andrew👻kaczynski🎃 (@KFILE) October 26, 2018

Others were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former attorney general Eric Holder, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, two to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and two to former Vice President Joe Biden. CNN received a package that was sent to former CIA director John Brennan.