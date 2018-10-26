You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Man Arrested in Connection With Suspected Mail Bombs

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Police officers work the scene after an explosive device was found at the CNN offices in New York, New York, USA, 24 October 2018. According to news reports, New York police were called to a suspicious package sent to the Time Warner building in which CNN is located.USA CNN TIME WARNER BOMB PACKAGE, New York - 24 Oct 2018
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutters

Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures.

Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.”

A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon.

News reports showed FBI officials and other authorities surrounding a white van outside of an auto parts store in Plantation, Fla. The vehicle was covered in stickers, including some images of President Trump, and law enforcement put a blue tarp over the van as it was readied to be towed away.

CNN, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the man was in his 50s, with an Aventura, Fla. address, and that he has a criminal history.

A total of 12 packages have been found, and the FBI has been examining the devices contained in each at its facility in Quantico, Va.

Earlier on Friday, authorities retrieved two more packages — one addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and the other to former director of national intelligence James Clapper, and addressed to CNN, according to law enforcement sources.

Related

The package sent to CNN was discovered at a mail facility in Manhattan. The delivery to Booker was found in Florida.

Like the other intended recipients of the packages, Booker and Clapper have been critics of Trump. Clapper is a contributor for CNN. The source of the packages is under investigation, and authorities have not said whether there is a motive.

Like other packages, the one sent to Clapper listed Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) as a return address. It’s unclear if that was the reason that the package to Booker was discovered in Florida. Wasserman Schultz is the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee.

Others were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton, former attorney general Eric Holder, billionaire philanthropist George Soros, two to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), and two to former Vice President Joe Biden. CNN received a package that was sent to former CIA director John Brennan.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Politics

  • Police officers work the scene after

    Man Arrested in Connection With Suspected Mail Bombs

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

  • Van Jones Kim Kardashian Meek Mill

    Variety and Rolling Stone Announce Criminal Justice Reform Summit With Van Jones, Kim Kardashian West and Meek Mill

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

  • Two More Packages Found Addressed to

    Two More Suspicious Packages Found Addressed to Cory Booker, James Clapper at CNN

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

  • Robert De Niro

    Robert De Niro on Mail Bomb Scare: Votes Are 'More Powerful Than Bombs'

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Blasts CNN for 'Blaming Me' for Suspected Mail Bombs

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

  • Sara Bareilles

    Sara Bareilles on Celebrating Female Power in the T Bone Burnett-Produced 'Armor'

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

  • Suspicious Package Cleared in West Los

    LAPD Clears Suspicious Package Near Dianne Feinstein's Los Angeles Office

    Federal authorities have arrested a man in connection with the mailing of packages containing suspected explosive devices to CNN, top Democrats, and other prominent public figures. Sarah Isgur Flores, a spokeswoman for the Justice Department, said, “We can confirm one person is in custody.” A press conference is planned for Friday afternoon. News reports showed […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad