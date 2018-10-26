Mail Bomb Suspect Faces Five Federal Felonies, Up to 58 Years in Prison

WASHINGTON — Cesar Sayoc, the suspect apprehended on Friday in connection with a string of attempted mail bombings, faces at least five federal crimes, including threats against former presidents, said attorney general Jeff Sessions. The charges carry up to 58 years in prison.

Authorities were led to Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., after the discovery of fingerprint evidence on a package sent to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.).

At a press conference at the Justice Department, FBI Director Christopher Wray said 13 packages have been recovered, but there may be more that have yet to be found.

The delivery intended for Waters allowed them to trace the source of the packages to the suspect, he said.

The packages “consisted of approximately six inches of PVC pipe, a small clock, a battery, wiring, and energetic material,” according to the complaint. Some of the mailings included photos of the intended recipients marked with a red “X.” Each package listed Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) as the return address, but with her name misspelled and Florida listed as “Florids.”

“These are not hoax devices,” Wray said.

In addition to the fingerprint that was found, investigators collected a DNA sample from a piece of the explosive device in two of the packages and found a possible association to a sample collected from Sayoc.

Wray and Sessions declined to say what Sayoc’s motives were.

Asked why the mail bombs all targeted Democrats, Sessions said, “I don’t know, other than what you might normally expect. He appears to be a partisan, but that would be determined by the facts as the case goes forward.”

Sayoc is being charged with interstate transportation of an explosive, illegal mailing of explosives, threats against former presidents and certain other persons, threatening interstate communications and assaulting federal officers.

The suspect had an extensive presence on social media as well as a criminal history.

According to Florida court records, he was charged of making a bomb threat in Miami-Dade County in 2002, and sentenced to one year probation. He also had charges for theft and drug possession for sale. There also is a domestic violence case in his record, but it was dismissed. It was filed in 1994 by his grandmother, Viola Altieri.

As he was identified across media outlets on Friday, video and images were quickly posted of his participation in rallies for President Donald Trump and other messages on social media, often bashing Democrats and other critics of Trump. The white van that authorities seized outside of an AutoZone was plastered with images of Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and one message that read, “CNN sucks.”

Records showed that he filed for bankruptcy in June 2012, and said he lived with his mother and had no furniture, according to court records.

In addition to the 13 packages intercepted so far, authorities were investigating another sent to Tom Steyer, the billionaire philanthropist leading a campaign to impeach Trump.

“We’re seeing a systematic attack on our democracy and our rule of law that extends much further than just one isolated terrorist in Florida,” Steyer said in a statement.