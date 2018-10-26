You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Two More Suspicious Packages Found Addressed to Cory Booker, James Clapper at CNN

Ted Johnson

Authorities have retrieved two more suspicious packages — one addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and the other to James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence, and addressed to CNN, according to CNN and other news outlets.

The package sent to CNN was discovered at a mail facility in Manhattan. The package to Booker was found in Florida.

That brings to 12 the number of similar packages discovered that include suspected explosive devices. The FBI is examining the devices at its facility in Quantico, Va.

Like the other intended recipients of the packages, Booker and Clapper have been critics of President Donald Trump . Clapper is a contributor for CNN.

A package was discovered early Thursday at the production offices of Robert De Niro, and addressed to him. He released a statement on Friday in which he said, “I thank God no one’s been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us.  There’s something more powerful than bombs, and that’s your vote. People MUST vote!”

A total of 12  packages have been identified, including those sent to Booker, Clapper and De Niro.

Others were addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Attorney General Eric Holder,  billionaire philanthropist George Soros, and two to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and two to former Vice President Joe Biden. CNN received a package that was sent to former CIA Director John Brennan.

