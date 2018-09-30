You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Laverne Cox Slams Jeff Sessions for ‘Rolling S— Back,’ Urges Young People to ‘Go and Vote!’

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Laverne Cox29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 May 2018
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox, Rosario Dawson and Yara Shahidi have one thing to ask of young adults this election season: Go out and vote.

“Elections have consequences. Transgender lives are on the line,” Laverne Cox said in a speech at the We Vote Next Summit, held at the TOMS Headquarters in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Go and vote, and make it something that’s consequential,” the “Orange Is the New Black” star told Variety. “And I understand all the folks on the left who are just like, ‘These people don’t represent me or this person’s problematic around these issues or those issues,'” Cox said, pausing to shake her head. “But girl. Girl! It’s like, come on…It’s actually already happening. Jeff Sessions is getting his life right now. He’s getting his life. Because we’re all distracted by all this other stuff and he’s just rolling s— back. Just vote. Your vote matters. It counts,” Cox said. 

The summit was organized by 18-year-old “Grown-ish” actress Yara Shahidi, who founded the Eighteen x 18 initiative nearly a year ago with the goal of getting first time voters to the polls. More than 120 teenagers from around the country were flown in to be delegates at the summit, representing all 50 states as well as Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Joining what the organization calls “the voting class of 2018,” the delegates listened intently to speeches given by Shahidi, Cox, Dawson, and activist Janaye “Future” Khan among others.

Related

During her opening remarks, Shahidi spoke passionately about the importance of exercising the right to vote. “When we talk about policies, we’re talking about people’s lives,” the “Smallfoot” star said to the room of delegates.

“It’s really important that we make our voices heard in this election, because we have so much power,” Shahidi told Variety. “When you look at the fact that all [these] seats are up for reelection, it’s a big deal, because it’s a time in which we can push up against the institution.” 

Actress Rosario Dawson, who co-founded of her own voting initiative, “Voto Latino,” in 2004, also spoke passionately about the cause.

“If you are 18 years old, you have a voice,” Dawson told Variety. “You’re here, you are a citizen, you can vote. Your message matters. I think that’s just really powerful to get that message at a young age…your time, your energy, is something that we all need.”

“We have to use the one major tool that we have, which is all of us. Cause there are a hell of a lot more of us than there are of them, and by ‘them,’ I mean the folks that are in power right now that clearly do not represent us,” Dawson said.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Politics

  • Kathy GriffinLos Angeles Equality Awards, USA

    Kathy Griffin Self-Financing New Comedy Special to Be Shot in Santa Monica

    Laverne Cox, Rosario Dawson and Yara Shahidi have one thing to ask of young adults this election season: Go out and vote. “Elections have consequences. Transgender lives are on the line,” Laverne Cox said in a speech at the We Vote Next Summit, held at the TOMS Headquarters in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Go and […]

  • Shonda Rhimes' Message to Young Women:

    Shonda Rhimes' Message to Young Women: 'Vote'

    Laverne Cox, Rosario Dawson and Yara Shahidi have one thing to ask of young adults this election season: Go out and vote. “Elections have consequences. Transgender lives are on the line,” Laverne Cox said in a speech at the We Vote Next Summit, held at the TOMS Headquarters in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Go and […]

  • NYC Dreamers

    Immigrant Song: 'American Dreamers' Album Is Hope on Wax

    Laverne Cox, Rosario Dawson and Yara Shahidi have one thing to ask of young adults this election season: Go out and vote. “Elections have consequences. Transgender lives are on the line,” Laverne Cox said in a speech at the We Vote Next Summit, held at the TOMS Headquarters in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Go and […]

  • Jeff Flake

    Sen. Jeff Flake Confronted in Elevator by Two Tearful Women (Video)

    Laverne Cox, Rosario Dawson and Yara Shahidi have one thing to ask of young adults this election season: Go out and vote. “Elections have consequences. Transgender lives are on the line,” Laverne Cox said in a speech at the We Vote Next Summit, held at the TOMS Headquarters in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Go and […]

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Senate Will Delay Brett Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote for FBI Investigation

    Laverne Cox, Rosario Dawson and Yara Shahidi have one thing to ask of young adults this election season: Go out and vote. “Elections have consequences. Transgender lives are on the line,” Laverne Cox said in a speech at the We Vote Next Summit, held at the TOMS Headquarters in Los Angeles on Saturday. “Go and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad