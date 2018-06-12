You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Larry Kudlow, Trump Economic Adviser, Suffers Heart Attack

Ted Johnson

CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Larry Kudlow, the TV business commentator who recently joined the White House as President Trump’s chief economic adviser, suffered a heart attack, Trump tweeted on Monday.

“Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,” Trump tweeted from Singapore, just before he is scheduled to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Kudlow joined the administration in April, succeeding Gary Cohn as the director of the National Economic Council. He had a long career as a cable news commentator and CNBC host and, before that, an economist on Wall Street.

He has been a vocal defender of Trump’s pursuit of tariffs, even though Kudlow in the past has fallen on the side of free and unrestricted trade. On Sunday, in an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union,” he accused Canada’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, of a “betrayal” for his criticisms of Trump at a press conference tied to the G-7 summit last weekend.

