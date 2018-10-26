LAPD Clears Suspicious Package Near Dianne Feinstein’s Los Angeles Office

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless.

Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, which is also home to various businesses. A nearby street was briefly closed as the bomb squad X-rayed the item.

“It was just regular mail,” said LAPD Officer Andrew Taylor.

A security officer at the building said that the police had been called out of “an abundance of caution,” but that the item did not resemble the pipe bombs that have been found in the last few days.

Law enforcement across the country is on high alert after at least nine packages with improvised bombs were sent to public officials and to CNN’s New York office.

Penske Media, home of Variety, Rolling Stone and Deadline, are also headquartered on the 11000 block, near the 405 freeway.