You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LAPD Clears Suspicious Package Near Dianne Feinstein’s Los Angeles Office

By
Pat Saperstein

Deputy Editor

Pat's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Stuart Oldham

The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless.

Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, which is also home to various businesses. A nearby street was briefly closed as the bomb squad X-rayed the item.

“It was just regular mail,” said LAPD Officer Andrew Taylor.

A security officer at the building said that the police had been called out of “an abundance of caution,” but that the item did not resemble the pipe bombs that have been found in the last few days.

Law enforcement across the country is on high alert after at least nine packages with improvised bombs were sent to public officials and to CNN’s New York office.

Penske Media, home of Variety, Rolling Stone and Deadline, are also headquartered on the 11000 block, near the 405 freeway.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Politics

  • Suspicious Package Cleared in West Los

    LAPD Clears Suspicious Package Near Dianne Feinstein's Los Angeles Office

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

  • Joe Biden Regrets Not Running for

    Joseph Biden: 'This Division, This Hatred, This Ugliness ... Has to End'

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

  • Police on the scene following a

    News Organizations Tighten Security in Wake of Mail Bomb Spree

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

  • Caitlyn Jenner on Supporting Trump: 'Sadly,

    Caitlyn Jenner No Longer Supports Trump: 'Sadly, I Was Wrong'

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

  • Bill de Blasio

    New York Mayor: Suspected Mail Bombs Are 'Absolutely Terrorism'

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

  • President Donald Trump speaks about crude

    Trump Intensifies Media Attacks as More Mail Bombs Are Discovered

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

  • Trump Rally

    Trump Bashes Media for 'Endless Hostility' at Rally Following CNN Bomb Scare

    The Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad was called out to check a suspicious package sent to Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Thursday afternoon, but the item turned out to be harmless. Building security at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd. called the LAPD at 4:15 p.m., the agency said. Feinstein has a field office in the building, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad