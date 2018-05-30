Kim Kardashian Visiting White House to Talk Prison Reform

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Kim KardashianThe Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, Arrivals, New York, USA - 07 May 2018
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Kim Kardashian West plans to visit the White House on Wednesday for a meeting with senior adviser Jared Kushner and President Donald Trump to talk prison reform, according to a report from Vanity Fair.

Kardashian has been advocating for the commutation of the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, who is in prison for a low-level drug offense. “Today is for you,” Kardashian tweeted on Wednesday, which is Johnson’s birthday. Kushner has advocated for prison reform and the First Step Act, legislation to help inmates re-enter society. It is currently pending before Congress.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Kardashian supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but her husband, Kanye West, generated attention in April for a series of tweets in support of Trump. In one, he was wearing one of the Trump campaign’s “Make America Great Again” hats.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump but the mob can’t make me not love him,” West wrote. Trump thanked him for the support.

Kardashian also defended her husband’s Twitter remarks, saying that it was “not fair” to label him as “having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive.”

