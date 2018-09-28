Senate Judiciary Committee Poised for Possible Vote on Brett Kavanaugh

WASHINGTON — The Senate Judiciary Committee was prepared for a possible vote on the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, after a contentious, raw, and emotional day of testimony that seemed to only solidify the partisan divide.

Republicans have so far declined to delay the vote, after Democrats pressed for a delay to give the FBI time to conduct an investigation of claims from Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were in high school in the early 1980s.

A key vote, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), said just minutes before the hearing was scheduled to begin that he would vote yes on the nomination.

“When Dr. Ford’s allegations against Judge Kavanaugh surfaced two weeks ago, I insisted that she be allowed to testify before the committee moved to a vote,” Flake said in a statement. “Yesterday, we heard compelling testimony from Dr. Ford, as well as a persuasive response from Judge Kavanaugh. I wish that I could express the confidence that some of my colleagues have conveyed about what either did or did not happen in the early 1980s, but I left the hearing yesterday with as much doubt as certainty. “ “What I do know is that our system of justice affords a presumption of innocence to the accused, absent corroborating evidence,” he added. “That is what binds us to the rule of law. While some may argue that a different standard should apply regarding the Senate’s advice and consent responsibilities, I believe that the constitution’s provisions of fairness and due process apply here as well.”

The American Bar Association urged a delay in the vote late on Thursday. They called Kavanaugh well-qualified, but in a letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), the group’s president, Robert Carlson, wrote that “the basic principles that underscore the Senate’s constitutional duty of advice and consent on federal judicial nominees require nothing less than a careful examination of the accusations and the facts by the F.B.I.”

Thursday’s hearing started with riveting testimony from Ford, who even Republicans and supporters of Kavanaugh acknowledged was convincing. But in a 45-minute statement in the afternoon, Kavanaugh angrily and emotionally denied the allegations and criticized the process as a “search and destroy” effort by Democrats.

Outside the Dirksen Senate Office building on Friday, a handful of protesters showed up with signs opposing the Kavanaugh nomination. Demonstrators have been present throughout the confirmation process.