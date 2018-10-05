Senate Advances Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Nomination

WASHINGTON — In a slim margin of 51-49, the Senate voted on Friday morning to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, 51-49.

The tension inside the Senate chamber was extraordinary, as most Senators sat at their seats and stood as they announced their votes.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was barely audible as she stood and said that she was voting no. Afterward, she sat silently and stiffly against her seat, until she chatted with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), sitting next to her. Collins voted yes, but was expected to announce her decision later on Friday afternoon.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) entered the chamber just after the vote was called, and then left for a bit. He then took his seat before voting yes.

That procedural move starts the clock for a final vote that could come as early as Saturday.

On the floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Kavanaugh confirmation was the “shameful culmination of scorched-earth politics practiced by the hard right.”

He called it a “sorry epilogue to the brazen theft of Justice Scalia’s seat.” He was referring to the refusal of Republicans to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nomination to succeed Scalia, Merrick Garland.

Related Thousands of Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Take Washington D.C. Trump Mocks Kavanaugh Accuser Christine Blasey Ford at Mississippi Rally

Hundreds of protesters were arrested on Thursday, as demonstrators staged a sit-in at the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Among those detained were actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski. Demonstrators were charged with crowding or obstructing a public space, a misdemeanor.

In a fiery speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), decried what he called “mob rule” at the Capitol and what he said was a tone of incivility from the left.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the contentious Kavanaugh confirmation debate, attacking two women who confronted Sen. Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator last week after he announced that he would vote for the nomination. He later said he would not support Kavanaugh in a final vote until a week-long FBI investigation was conducted on claims from Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.