Senate Advances Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court Nomination

WASHINGTON — In a slim margin of 51-49, the Senate voted on Friday morning to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, 51-49.
The tension inside the Senate chamber was extraordinary, as most Senators sat at their seats and stood as they announced their votes.
That procedural move starts the clock for a final vote that could come as early as Saturday.
On the floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Kavanaugh confirmation was the “shameful culmination of scorched-earth politics practiced by the hard right.”
He called it a “sorry epilogue to the brazen theft of Justice Scalia’s seat.” He was referring to the refusal of Republicans to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nomination to succeed Scalia, Merrick Garland.
Hundreds of protesters were arrested on Thursday, as demonstrators staged a sit-in at the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Among those detained were actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski. Demonstrators were charged with crowding or obstructing a public space, a misdemeanor.
In a fiery speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), decried what he called “mob rule” at the Capitol and what he said was a tone of incivility from the left.
President Donald Trump tweeted about the contentious Kavanaugh confirmation debate, attacking two women who confronted Sen. Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator last week after he announced that he would vote for the nomination. He later said he would not support Kavanaugh in a final vote until a week-long FBI investigation was conducted on claims from Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.
Kavanaugh himself wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which he said he was an independent and impartial judge, acknowledging that in his testimony last week, he may have let his emotions get the best of him. “I hope everyone can understand I was there as a son, husband and dad,” he wrote.