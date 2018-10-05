You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Senate Advances Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination

Ted Johnson

Brett Kavanaugh
CREDIT: MATT MCCLAIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — In a slim margin of 51-49, the Senate voted on Friday morning to advance Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, 51-49.

The tension inside the Senate chamber was extraordinary, as most Senators sat at their seats and stood as they announced their votes.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) was barely audible as she stood and said that she was voting no. Afterward, she sat silently and stiffly against her seat, until she chatted with Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), sitting next to her. Collins voted yes, but was expected to announce her decision later on Friday afternoon.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.) entered the chamber just after the vote was called, and then left for a bit. He then took his seat before voting yes.

That procedural move starts the clock for a final vote that could come as early as Saturday.

On the floor, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Kavanaugh confirmation was the “shameful culmination of scorched-earth politics practiced by the hard right.”

He called it a “sorry epilogue to the brazen theft of Justice Scalia’s seat.” He was referring to the refusal of Republicans to hold a hearing on President Barack Obama’s nomination to succeed Scalia, Merrick Garland.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested on Thursday, as demonstrators staged a sit-in at the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building. Among those detained were actresses Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski. Demonstrators were charged with crowding or obstructing a public space, a misdemeanor.

In a fiery speech on the Senate floor, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), decried what he called “mob rule” at the Capitol and what he said was a tone of incivility from the left.

President Donald Trump tweeted about the contentious Kavanaugh confirmation debate, attacking two women who confronted Sen. Flake (R-Ariz.) in an elevator last week after he announced that he would vote for the nomination. He later said he would not support Kavanaugh in a final vote until a week-long FBI investigation was conducted on claims from Christine Blasey Ford that he sexually assaulted her when they were both in high school.

Trump wrote, “The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad. Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers.”

Kavanaugh himself wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal in which he said he was an independent and impartial judge, acknowledging that in his testimony last week, he may have let his emotions get the best of him. “I hope everyone can understand I was there as a son, husband and dad,” he wrote.

  • Brett Kavanaugh

    Senate Advances Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court Nomination

  • Van Jones New York

    Van Jones on Whether Kim Kardashian Would Ever Run for President

  • US comedian Amy Schumer gestures after

    Amy Schumer Arrested at Kavanaugh Protest in D.C.

  • Anti-Kavanaugh protesters

    Thousands of Anti-Kavanaugh Protesters Take Washington D.C.

  • John Dickerson

    'CBS This Morning' Co-Host John Dickerson on Charlie Rose, Brett Kavanaugh and Trump

  • Joe Biden

    Joe Biden Fundraises for His PAC at Intimate Hollywood Gathering

  • Bill Clinton, Tim Shriver to Headline

    Bill Clinton, Tim Shriver to Headline 'Live Life Full' Event

