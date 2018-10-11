Kanye West Meets With Trump at White House, Drops F-Bomb

WASHINGTON — Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday for a lunch to discuss topics like prison reform and urban revitalization.

Pool reporters were allowed into the Oval Office for a photo op, where West, chatting with Trump as the president sat at the Resolute Desk, talked about his support for the pres.

“Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today. … Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf—er like (me),” West said, according to a White House pool report.

The focus was the 2016 presidential election and Hillary Clinton, as West wore a red “Make America Great Again” hat.

“I love Hillary. I love everyone, but the campaign ‘I’m With Her,’ just didn’t make me feel as a guy, who didn’t get to see his dad all the time, like a guy that could play catch with his son. There was something, when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman,” West said.

Looking at Trump, he said, “You made a Superman cape for me. That’s my favorite superhero.”

At one point, a reporter asked Trump whether West could be a future presidential candidate.

“Could very well be,” Trump said. “Only after 2024,” West added.

The scene was a bit surreal, even in the Trump White House, where celebrities and other media-saturated who have embraced his campaign have gotten time in the Oval Office.

After West spoke for about 10 minutes, often showering Trump with praise, Trump himself said, “I tell you what, that was pretty impressive. That was quite something.”

“It was from the soul,” West said. “I just channeled it.”

Also sitting at the desk was football great Jim Brown. Trump said Brown “came out of nowhere” to help with criminal justice issues.

But the encounter veered into many more topics, most of them having to do with the administration’s accomplishments.

“If you look at the employment numbers, if you look at the media, income. If you look at every single indicator, we are keeping our promises,” Trump said.

West also mentioned North Korea and said, to Trump, “You stopped the war.”

He added, “Day one, solved one of his biggest problems. We solved one of the biggest problems.”

Trump responded, “Not solved yet, but I think we’re … well on our way. In a short period of time, too, a very short period of time.”

Near the end of the meeting, West got up out of his chair and came around the desk to give Trump a side hug. “I love this guy,” West said.

Joining West, Trump, and Brown at the lunch were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, White House advisers and Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, respectively.

West said he was raising the case of a 68-year-old prisoner.

“Really, the reason why they imprisoned him is because he started doing positive for the community. He started showing that he actually had power,” West said. “So, there’s theories that there’s infinite amounts of universe, and there’s alternate universe.”

At one point, West told ABC News’ Jon Karl, “I don’t answer questions in simple soundbites. You are tasting a fine wine. It has multiple notes to it.”

West said he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but a neuropsychologist said he “actually wasn’t bipolar. I had sleep deprivation.”

