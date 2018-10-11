You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Billy Eichner, Chelsea Handler and More Slam Kanye and Trump’s Bizarre Meeting: ‘Hell on Earth’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform.

West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like “Superman” who could help the world.

At one point, Kanye said, “Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today. … Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf—er like Kanye West” to support him.

The bizarre encounter sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many criticizing both West’s tirade and the meeting itself for taking attention away from more pressing matters.

Chelsea Handler was one of many celebrities who slammed in the interaction. “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?” she tweeted.

Ike Barinholtz, who directed the upcoming Trump-inspired political satire “The Oath,” said the meeting was inappropriate given the hurricane that is wrecking havoc on the east coast.

Chelsea Peretti simply wrote: “hell on earth.”

Billy Eichner took a jab at former CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves and other news organizations for benefitting from the ratings boost.

Read more reactions below:

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Politics

  • Donald Trump, Kanye West. Rapper Kanye

    Kanye West Meets With Trump at White House, Drops F-Bomb

    Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform. West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like […]

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Signs Sweeping New Music Licensing Legislation

    Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform. West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like […]

  • Bob Bakish, Patrick Soon-Shiong Robert Simonds

    Saudi Dissident's Disappearance Casts Shadow on Riyadh Conference

    Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform. West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like […]

  • Donald Trump Kanye West Meeting

    Kanye West to Join Trump for White House Signing of Music Modernization Act

    Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform. West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like […]

  • U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses the

    Nikki Haley Resigns as Trump's UN Ambassador

    Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform. West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like […]

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez Opens Up About How Her Life Has Changed Since Parkland Tragedy

    Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform. West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad