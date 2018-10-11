Billy Eichner, Chelsea Handler and More Slam Kanye and Trump’s Bizarre Meeting: ‘Hell on Earth’

Kanye West met with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in the White House on Thursday, where the rapper touched on a variety of topics including mental health and prison reform.
West also said he viewed Trump as a “father figure,” adding that putting on the “Make America Great Again” hat made him feel like “Superman” who could help the world.
At one point, Kanye said, “Let’s stop worrying about the future all we have is today. … Trump is on his hero’s journey right now. He might not have thought he’d have a crazy motherf—er like Kanye West” to support him.
The bizarre encounter sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many criticizing both West’s tirade and the meeting itself for taking attention away from more pressing matters.
Chelsea Handler was one of many celebrities who slammed in the interaction. “Kanye West says he thinks of Trump as a father. Guess who doesn’t think of Kanye as a son?” she tweeted.
Ike Barinholtz, who directed the upcoming Trump-inspired political satire “The Oath,” said the meeting was inappropriate given the hurricane that is wrecking havoc on the east coast.
Chelsea Peretti simply wrote: “hell on earth.”
Billy Eichner took a jab at former CBS Corp. chief Leslie Moonves and other news organizations for benefitting from the ratings boost.
Read more reactions below: