Kanye West to Join Trump for White House Signing of Music Modernization Act

WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists.

Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, as well as Mitch Glazier, the president of the Recording Industry Association of America.

The legislation includes a number of components, including a guarantee that songwriters and artists receive payments for pre-1972 recordings, as well as for improved payments for works played on streaming services.

The Senate passed the Music Modernization Act on Sept. 18 by unanimous consent. The bill then returned to the House for approval of the Senate version, after which it now heads to President Trump to be signed into law.

There was no small amount of urgency for the music industry in moving the bill forward, with midterm elections just weeks away.

The Senate bill combines three separate pieces of legislation:

– The Music Modernization Act of 2018, S.2334, introduced by Senators Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and Lamar Alexander (R-TN) in January, which updates licensing and royalties as pertains to streaming.

– The CLASSICS Act (or Compensating Legacy Artists for their Songs, Service, & Important Contributions to Society Act), introduced in February by Chris Coons (D-DE) and John Kennedy (R-LA) to ensure that songwriters and artists receive royalties on pre-1972 songs.

– The AMP Act (or Allocation for Music Producers Act), introduced in March by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-LA) and ranking committee member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA.) with the support of and Senators Bob Corker (R-TN) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).