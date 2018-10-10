You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kanye West to Join Trump for White House Signing of Music Modernization Act

The bill reforms music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists.

By
Ted Johnson

Senior Editor

Ted's Most Recent Stories

View All
Donald Trump Kanye West Meeting
CREDIT: Seth Wenig/AP/REX/Shutterstock

WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists.

Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, as well as Mitch Glazier, the president of the Recording Industry Association of America.

The legislation includes a number of components, including a guarantee that songwriters and artists receive payments for pre-1972 recordings, as well as for improved payments for works played on streaming services.

The Senate passed the Music Modernization Act on Sept. 18 by unanimous consent. The bill then returned to the House for approval of the Senate version, after which it now heads to President Trump to be signed into law.

There was no small amount of urgency for the music industry in moving the bill forward, with midterm elections just weeks away.

The Senate bill combines three separate pieces of legislation:

– The Music Modernization Act of 2018, S.2334, introduced by Senators Orrin Hatch (R-UT) and Lamar Alexander (R-TN) in January, which updates licensing and royalties as pertains to streaming.

– The CLASSICS Act (or Compensating Legacy Artists for their Songs, Service, & Important Contributions to Society Act), introduced in February by Chris Coons (D-DE) and John Kennedy (R-LA) to ensure that songwriters and artists receive royalties on pre-1972 songs.

– The AMP Act (or Allocation for Music Producers Act), introduced in March by Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-LA) and ranking committee member Dianne Feinstein (D-CA.) with the support of and Senators Bob Corker (R-TN) and Kamala Harris (D-CA).

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Politics

  • Donald Trump Kanye West Meeting

    Kanye West to Join Trump for White House Signing of Music Modernization Act

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

  • U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley addresses the

    Nikki Haley Resigns as Trump's UN Ambassador

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez Opens Up About How Her Life Has Changed Since Parkland Tragedy

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

  • Emma Gonzalez (C), a survivor of

    How Parkland Survivor Emma Gonzalez Harnessed Rage and Sorrow Into Action

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

  • Kanye West

    Kanye West to Meet With Trump, Jared Kushner

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

  • Lucy McBath The New York Premiere

    Showbiz Donors Host House Democratic Candidates for Fundraiser at WGA Theater

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

  • Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift in concert at

    Trump Likes Taylor Swift Music '25% Less' After She Endorses Tennessee Democrat

    WASHINGTON — Kanye West will join President Trump at the White House on Thursday for a signing ceremony of the Music Modernization Act, a sweeping bill to reform music licensing and royalty payments long sought after by the industry and artists. Neil Portnow, the president and CEO of the Recording Academy, will attend the event, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad