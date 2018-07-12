Justice Department to Appeal AT&T-Time Warner Decision

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department filed a notice of appeal of a federal judge’s decision last month that paved the way for AT&T to acquire Time Warner.

“Notice is hereby given that the United States of America, plaintiff in the above named case, hereby appeals to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit from the final judgment entered in this action on June 12, 2018,” the DOJ said in its filing.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon ruled in favor of AT&T-Time Warner, in a definitive opinion that rejected all of the government’s arguments.

More to come…