Julianne Moore, Rosario Dawson Urge Voters to Combat Trump Immigration Policies (Watch)

Rosario Dawson and Julianne Moore have partnered with We Stand United to urge voters to elect Democrats to combat the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

In the video, Dawson states that the Trump administration violated international law by detaining migrants at the border who were legally seeking asylum. Moore adds that the administration created a humanitarian crisis by separating the families and putting children in cages.

The video also features quotes from Sergio Cordova, a Team Brownsville volunteer leader, as well as a pregnant migrant, who says she walked from town to town until she was grabbed by immigration. Another refugee explains that he and his family left Honduras because of the gang violence and “suffering.”

“The administration talks about how we need to keep people away, but if we no longer care about people and humanity, then evil has already won,” says Cordova. “We become evil as a people.”

Moore issues a last urging to vote for Democrats in the Nov. 6 midterm elections to end the humanitarian crisis at the border.

We Stand United is a collective of artists, storytellers and leading advocates who have come together to unite popular culture and the progressive movement and advance social, environmental and economic justice throughout the United States of America.

