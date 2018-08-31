Congress Honors John McCain at Capitol Rotunda Ceremony

WASHINGTON — John McCain’s flag-draped casket arrived at the Capitol on Friday, the start of several days of ceremonies and memorials to honor the lawmaker, who died on Saturday.

McCain’s family escorted his casket to the Capitol rotunda, where it will lie in state until Saturday morning. Public viewing was scheduled to start early in the afternoon on Friday.

Before that, Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to deliver remarks, along with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan. McConnell, Ryan, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer will lay a wreath on McCain’s casket.

A number of dignitaries and public officials are attending the event. Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger arrived with his wife, Nancy, shortly before 9:30 a.m. ET.

On Saturday, a procession will lead McCain’s casket to a ceremony in front of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, where the senator said he frequently visited to pay tribute. Later in the morning, there will be a memorial service at Washington National Cathedral, and former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are scheduled to deliver remarks.