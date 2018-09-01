John McCain’s Funeral: Family, Friends and Former Presidents Gather at National Cathedral

Ted Johnson

John McCain Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles while on stage as he was joined by former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at a town hall meeting, in Mesa, Ariz. McCain is facing a primary challenge from former Republican Rep. J.D. Hayworth in AugustMcCain's Last Stand, Mesa, USA
CREDIT: Ross D. Franklin/AP/REX/Shutters

WASHINGTON — Friends, family members and former presidents were gathering at Washington National Cathedral on Saturday for the funeral of John McCain, as he is mourned as an extraordinary senator and war hero who put country before party.

Two former presidents and political rivals, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, will deliver tributes, and Renee Fleming will sing “Danny Boy,” amid the majesty of one of D.C.’s most beautiful spaces.

Some of the early arrivals included Jeff Bezos, the Amazon chieftain who owns The Washington Post. He was seen chatting with journalist Carl Bernstein, as Bezos took his seat in the middle of the church.

Also present were a number of political figures from the opposite side of the aisle, including former Vice President Al Gore and with former Secretary of State John Kerry. Many of McCain’s current colleagues, Democrats and Republicans, also were here, including some of the most liberal members, Elizabeth Warren and Sherrod Brown.

Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy chatted with Senator Orrin Hatch, who is about to retire from the Senate. Former House Speaker John Boehner was engaged in an extended conversation with his successor, Paul Ryan, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Near them was former Senator Bob Dole, who was the 1996 Republican nominee.

Related

President Trump reportedly was not invited, but members of his administration were, including Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Joy Behar, co-host of ABC’s “The View,” sat next to colleague Sunny Hostin. A number of media figures were present as guests, including Jay Leno, S.E. Cupp and Jon Meacham. Also expected were Warren Beatty, a friend of McCain’s and an honorary pallbearer, and his wife Annette Bening.

The service, carefully planned by McCain’s family and reportedly by McCain himself, will include a moving renditions of some of his favorite hymns: “America the Beautiful,” “The Battle Hymn of the Republican” and “Amazing Grace.” The Cathedral Choir, the United States Naval Academy Glee Club and the United States Navy Band Brass Ensemble will perform.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan, another co-host of “The View,” also will deliver a tribute, along with former senator Joseph Lieberman and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. Two other children, James and Sidney, will do readings, along with Senator Lindsey Graham and former Senator Kelly Ayotte.

The cathedral, the final resting spot of Woodrow Wilson and Helen Keller, also was the scene of the memorial following 9/11, an event that brought together Bush and almost all of his living predecessors. Rosemarie Logan Duncan, the canon for worship at the cathedral, will serve as the minister of ceremonies.

