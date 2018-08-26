Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, Reese Witherspoon and More Remember John McCain: ‘A Hero Has Fallen’

By
Rebecca Rubin

News Editor, Online

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All
John McCain Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., smiles while on stage as he was joined by former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney at a town hall meeting, in Mesa, Ariz. McCain is facing a primary challenge from former Republican Rep. J.D. Hayworth in AugustMcCain's Last Stand, Mesa, USA
CREDIT: Ross D. Franklin/AP/REX/Shutters

Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she wrote on Twitter. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

His wife, Cindy McCain, said, “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

As a one-time Republican presidential nominee, McCain ran against Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. In a joint statement, Michelle and Barack Obama wrote, “Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden wrote, “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

Former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Bernie Sanders were among the many political figures who paid respect to the political maverick.

Jimmy Kimmel wrote, “America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten.”

Read more reactions below:

Popular on Variety

  • Shawn Mendes

    Shawn Mendes Wants to 'Stop Touring' and Start Acting 'Very Soon'

  • What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song

    VMA Stars Answer: What's the Best Jennifer Lopez Song of All Time?

  • 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast on Hollywood

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Talks Hollywood Stereotypes

  • Aretha Franklin Dead at 76

    Aretha Franklin Dies at 76

  • Henry Golding Was Confident Amid 'Crazy

    'Crazy Rich Asians' Star Almost Expected the Casting Backlash: 'I've Had It My Entire Life'

  • The 'Crazy Rich Asians' Cast Speaks

    Learn Singlish With the Cast of 'Crazy Rich Asians' (Watch)

  • Jen Richards

    Living in a Post-'Pose' World: Trans Actors on How the FX Series Has Affected Change

  • 'Her Story's' Jen Richards Breaks Down

    What It Says When Cis Actors Are Cast in Trans Roles

  • Laverne Cox Variety Trans Hollywood Roundtable

    Laverne Cox: Why 'Our Lives Are on the Line' When It Comes to Trans Representation

  • Reese Witherspoon'Shine On With Reese' TV

    Reese Witherspoon Didn't Feel Bad About Throwing an Ice Cream Cone at Meryl Streep: 'I Nailed Her'

More Politics

  • John McCain

    John McCain, Political Maverick and Hero of Vietnam War, Dies at 81

    Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she […]

  • Donald Trump

    Donald Trump Claims Social-Media Giants Are Censoring 'Millions,' Citing No Proof

    Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she […]

  • US Capitol

    Hollywood Democrats Plan Big Sept. 24 Fundraiser for House Candidates

    Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she […]

  • David Pecker

    American Media CEO David Pecker Granted Immunity in Michael Cohen Case (Report)

    Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she […]

  • Bill Maher

    Bill Maher Contributes $1 Million to Democrats' Senate Majority PAC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she […]

  • Jon Tester

    Republican Radio Ad Targets Jon Tester Over 'Vulgar' Pearl Jam Poster

    Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81. McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad