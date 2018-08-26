Barack Obama, Jimmy Kimmel, Reese Witherspoon and More Remember John McCain: ‘A Hero Has Fallen’

Politicians, celebrities, and journalists paid tribute to John McCain, who died on Saturday night after a battle with brain cancer. The Arizona senator and decorated war hero was 81.

McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, penned a heartfelt tribute to her dad. “I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” she wrote on Twitter. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to live. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman — and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

I love you forever – my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018

His wife, Cindy McCain, said, “My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.”

My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018

As a one-time Republican presidential nominee, McCain ran against Barack Obama in the 2008 presidential election. In a joint statement, Michelle and Barack Obama wrote, “Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John’s best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt.”

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Former Vice President Joe Biden wrote, “John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly.”

John McCain was many things – a proud graduate of the Naval Academy, a Senate colleague, a political opponent. But, to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly. pic.twitter.com/AS8YsMLw3d — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 26, 2018

Former President Bill Clinton, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Bernie Sanders were among the many political figures who paid respect to the political maverick.

John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution, and from his heroic service in the Navy to his 35 years in Congress, he lived by his creed every day. https://t.co/946T7PnG53 — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) August 26, 2018

Karen and I send our deepest condolences to Cindy and the entire McCain family on the passing of Senator John McCain. We honor his lifetime of service to this nation in our military and in public life. His family and friends will be in our prayers. God bless John McCain. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 26, 2018

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

John McCain was an American hero, a man of decency and honor and a friend of mine. He will be missed not just in the U.S. Senate but by all Americans who respect integrity and independence. Jane and I send our deepest condolences to his family. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 26, 2018

.@SenJohnMcCain lived a life of service to his country, from his heroism in the Navy to 35 years in Congress. He was a tough politician, a trusted colleague, and there will simply never be another like him. My thoughts and prayers are with Cindy and his entire family. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 26, 2018

Today we lost an American original. Sen. John McCain was a maverick and a fighter, never afraid to stand for his beliefs. John never took the easy path in life – and through sacrifice and suffering he inspired others to serve something greater than self. — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) August 26, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel wrote, “America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten.”

America lost a real hero today. Condolences to @cindymccain, the McCain family and the Arizonans who were so fortunate to have the opportunity to vote for a man of principle. John McCain’s sacrifice and the sacrifices made by all our POWs and MIAs must never be forgotten. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 26, 2018

Read more reactions below:

God Bless, #JohnMcCain . Respect for this American citizen who proudly served our country for so many years. #RIP https://t.co/gzJTdG5QKz — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 26, 2018

I concur. John McCain was a fine man who embodied decency and lived a life of honor. RIP to a true American hero and patriot. https://t.co/PG9xyR4aXG — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace #JohnMcCain, a hero, a patriot, a selfless man, who served others before serving himself. Our country will miss you. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) August 26, 2018

John McCain. HERO 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/czaapqThS2 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) August 26, 2018

I was honored to have met John McCain. He always stood up for what he believed was right. Sending love to his family on this very sad day for our country. pic.twitter.com/SiIsXJMqvo — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 26, 2018

Sending love to the McCain family. A hero has fallen. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) August 26, 2018

Rest in peace, @SenJohnMcCain. We are forever indebted to you for your service and sacrifice. https://t.co/BwQsQCtDGb — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) August 26, 2018

John McCain had integrity, intelligence, and courage. RIP https://t.co/KchQ1OQY5Q — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) August 26, 2018

This. Forever this. Thank you John McCain https://t.co/aa9nyizVxw — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) August 25, 2018