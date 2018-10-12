You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Legend to Perform at Fundraiser for Democratic Senate Candidates

Ted Johnson

John Legend
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are hosting a fundraiser on Sunday at their Beverly Hills home for Democratic Senate candidates, and Legend is expected to perform.

The event will raise money for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and is billed as a “reception to take back the Senate majority,” according to the invite. Democrats face a much bigger chance of taking back the House, but Senate candidates have been a frequent presence in L.A. as Democratic donors hope for a blue wave.

The tickets to the event start at $2,500 per person, and cap out at $33,900 per person to be designated as a “Majority Trust” member, which include an invite to a host reception.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are also on the bill.

Booker also is holding an event on Sunday for Booker Senate Victory, a joint fundraising account for his Senate campaign coffers and for his leadership political action committee. He’ll be headlining an event at the home of Simon Kinberg, with a long list of event chairs that includes CAA’s Darnell Strom and strategist Greg Propper.

Tickets to the event start at $150 per person, although a limited number of $75 per person tickets are being sold to young professionals. Those who contribute $5,000 or raise that amount are designated as chairs of the event.

On Friday, former Vice President Al Gore was scheduled at an event at Craft restaurant for the campaign of Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.), who is in a tough race for re-election. As evidence of that, Nelson will not be at the event and is devoting his time to campaigning in the state.

  John Legend to Perform at Fundraiser for Democratic Senate Candidates

    John Legend to Perform at Fundraiser for Democratic Senate Candidates

  • At&t Time Warner Stock Index

    DOJ, AT&T-Time Warner Provide Conflicting Accounts of Pre-Antitrust Suit Clash

  • Kanye West hugs United States President

    Will Kanye's 'Superman' Trump Bromance Be Kryptonite to His Legacy?

  Kanye West Meets With Trump at White House, Drops F-Bomb

    Kanye West Meets With Trump at White House, Drops F-Bomb

  • Donald Trump

    Trump Signs Sweeping New Music Licensing Legislation

  Saudi Dissident's Disappearance Casts Shadow on Riyadh Conference

    Saudi Dissident's Disappearance Casts Shadow on Riyadh Conference

