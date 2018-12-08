John Kelly to Depart as White House Chief of Staff, Trump Says

WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his post toward at the end of the year, President Trump told reporters on Saturday.
Kelly has long been rumored to be on his way out. At one point, Trump announced that Kelly would stay in his post through 2020, but that didn’t end the speculation.
Kelly has been in the post since summer 2017, when he succeeded Reince Priebus, who had a tumultuous tenure.
It’s also the latest shake up at the top levels of the administration. Trump on Friday said that he would nominate William Barr to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, and Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations.
More to come…
Popular on Variety
Mahershala Ali on Fighting for a Black Lead on 'True Detective'
Timothee Chalamet, Emma Stone on Being Rejected by Tim Burton
Timothee Chalamet Wept the First Time He Watched Himself on 'Interstellar'
Why 'Shallow' Is One of the Most 'Authentic' Songs Lady Gaga Has Ever Written
Lady Gaga on Broadway, Auditioning for 'Rent'
Why 'Black Panther' Had a 'Cathartic' Effect on Charlize Theron
Michael B. Jordan Reflects on the Cultural Impact of 'Black Panther': 'It Gave Everybody a Sense of Pride'
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Cast on 'Lowering Expectations' for Season 2
Why Adam Levine Thought It Was 'Important' to Include Cardi B on 'Girls Like You'
Nicole Kidman on Working With Meryl Streep on 'Big Little Lies': 'She Is the Queen'
WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his post toward at the end of the year, President Trump told reporters on Saturday. Kelly has long been rumored to be on his way out. At one point, Trump announced that Kelly would stay in his post through 2020, but that didn’t end [...]
WASHINGTON — Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team said Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman, lied about his contacts with Trump administration figures, breaching his plea agreement. “Manafort told multiple discernible lies — these were not instances of mere memory lapses,” Mueller’s team said in a filing on Friday. Much of the filing was [...]
WASHINGTON — Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said that Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, should get a “substantial term” in prison, even as he has been assisting with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. The sentencing recommendations were outlined in a sentencing memorandum filed in U.S. District Court in [...]
WASHINGTON — William Barr, Donald Trump’s choice for the next attorney general, earlier this year questioned whether the Antitrust Division’s motivation for attempting to block the merger of AT&T and Time Warner was political. Barr, who served as attorney general under George H.W. Bush, has been a member of the Time Warner board of directors. [...]
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said he will nominate William Barr as his next attorney general. Barr served in that post during George H.W. Bush’s administration from 1991 to 1993. “He was my first choice since day one,” Trump told reporters. Matthew Whitaker has been acting attorney general for the past month, but has faced [...]
WASHINGTON — Jane Hinckley Halprin will serve as the FCC’s new administrative law judge, succeeding Richard Sippel, who has been in the post for 32 years. Halprin’s appointment could have an impact on Sinclair Broadcast Group. In July, the FCC referred Sinclair’s proposed merger with Tribune Media to the judge, on the claim that the [...]
WASHINGTON — AT&T’s merger with Time Warner faced a new round of judicial scrutiny on Thursday as a three-judge panel weighed whether there were clear errors in a district court decision that cleared the way for the transaction. The panel — Judith Rogers, a Clinton appointee; Robert L. Wilkins, an Obama appointee; and David Sentelle, [...]