John Kelly to Depart as White House Chief of Staff, Trump Says

WASHINGTON — White House Chief of Staff John Kelly will leave his post toward at the end of the year, President Trump told reporters on Saturday.

Kelly has long been rumored to be on his way out. At one point, Trump announced that Kelly would stay in his post through 2020, but that didn’t end the speculation.

Kelly has been in the post since summer 2017, when he succeeded Reince Priebus, who had a tumultuous tenure.

It’s also the latest shake up at the top levels of the administration. Trump on Friday said that he would nominate William Barr to succeed Jeff Sessions as attorney general, and Heather Nauert to replace Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations.

More to come…